Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MAFIA

‘We don’t talk much here’: Silence grips Sicilian mafia boss hometown

Ruthless Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro may have been captured this week after 30 years on the run, but his shadow still looms large over his Sicilian hometown of Castelvetrano.

Published: 20 January 2023 18:00 CET
Mafia boss hideout in Sicily
Police officers prevent access to mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout in Campobello di Mazara, Sicily. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

While some in Castelvetrano are relieved the barbarous 60-year-old is finally behind bars, many in the Cosa Nostra heartland where he grew up refuse to speak about him.

Since the arrest of Messina Denaro on Monday, passers-by in the town of nearly 30,000 people in Sicily’s southwest have hidden under umbrellas or walked faster to avoid the swarms of journalists from Italy and beyond.

READ ALSO: Messina Denaro: How Italy caught ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years

“We don’t like to talk much in this town,” muttered one old man, before he slipped away.

Messina Denaro, who was caught in Palermo while seeking cancer treatment, is considered the last of the old guard of Cosa Nostra –Sicily’s infamous mafia – with his power extending across the island’s west.

Michele, a 39-year-old architect out with his wife and baby, agreed to speak to AFP on condition his surname was not used.

“We are very happy. What should have happened a long time ago has finally happened,” he said. But he added: “Now it’s us who have to change, the whole city, because we could have already started to change before this arrest”.

Mayor Enzo Alfano said his town longed to clean up its reputation and “free itself from this leaden blanket that has stifled so many of the inhabitants”.

PROFILE: Ruthless Sicilian mafia boss Messina Denaro’s reign of terror

Castelvetrano dreams of being known “for what it is: a beautiful city with an archaeological park”, he said.

Nearby Selinunte, an ancient Greek settlement, boasts sumptuous temples looking out to sea.

But Alfano sounded a note of caution. “A page has certainly been turned, but we can in no way say that the Mafia has been defeated,” he told AFP.

“We must not lower our guard”.

Secrets

While Castelvetrano features a picturesque historic centre, the outskirts are an eyesore. Potholed roads are lined with half-built buildings while piles of rubbish litter the countryside.

The city’s coffers, once under state control due to mafia infiltration, are bare. Alfano is pinning his hopes on tourism.

He also wants answers: how did Messina Denaro manage to stay hidden for so long? Who was helping him?

The same questions plague 23-year-old anti-mafia activist Marta Capaccioni, as she stands outside the hideout of the boss, which police discovered earlier this week.

The small, non-descript apartment is in Campobello di Mazzara, 15 minutes away from Castelvetrano.

Wrapped up against the cold in a burgundy jacket and scarf, Capaccioni called it “shameful” that the fugitive had been able to live quietly in his home territory.

Messina Denaro, now behind bars on mainland Italy, has so far refused to talk to investigators.

But Capaccioni said the state had to do everything it could to get him to talk, because he is “a top Cosa Nostra boss who knows a lot of secrets”.

She said he could tell police about his role in the murder of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, slain in car bombings in 1992 for which the mobster has been convicted.

Messina Denaro might be able to shed some light on rumoured secret deals between the state and the organised crime organisation, Capaccioni said.

“This would open so many Pandora’s boxes about our country and the political parties that collaborated with the mafia,” she said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MAFIA

Italian mafia boss Messina Denaro ‘seriously ill’ following arrest

Doctors at the clinic where Italy's most-wanted fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro was captured said on Wednesday his health had recently deteriorated.

Published: 18 January 2023 15:27 CET
Italian mafia boss Messina Denaro 'seriously ill' following arrest

Messina Denaro, 60, a convicted killer known for a long series of brutal crimes, was caught during a visit to the clinic on Monday after 30 years on the run, after being forced to seek treatment for cancer.

“He is seriously ill. The disease has accelerated in recent months,” Vittorio Gebbia, head of the oncology department at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo, told newspaper La Repubblica.

READ ALSO: How Italy caught ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years

He underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2020 and 2022 under a false name, according to leaked medical records published in Italian media.

He was detained on Monday after detectives discovered through wiretapped conversations with family members that he was ill, and searched Italy for possible suspects of the right gender and age with cancer.

The law enforcement officers checked with Gebbia whether Messina Denaro needed urgent treatment.

“The police asked me if it mattered if the chemotherapy cycle he was set to receive was delayed by a few days, and I signed off on it because such a small delay will have no effect,” Gebbia said.

PROFILE: Ruthless Sicilian mafia boss Messina Denaro’s reign of terror

Messina Denaro was moved shortly after his arrest in Palermo to a high security prison in L’Aquila in the Abruzzo region, where he was being held in solitary confinement.

He was expected to be taken for chemotherapy treatment at the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, which has a special unit reserved for this type of prisoner, according to reports in Corriere della Sera.

Messina Denaro was caught close to home after three decades on the run from police.

This is not unusual among Italy’s mafia fugitives, experts say, as on home turf they enjoy better protection and can continue to reign from the shadows.

“Going to state prison means failure for a mafioso. The mafioso wants to die in his own bed, not behind bars,” Italian journalist Attilio Bolzoni, a specialist on Italy’s criminal underworld, told AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS