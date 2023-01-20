‘Winter is starting’: Italy braces for snow and storms as cold snap arrives

A cold front arriving from northern Europe brought temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius in the eastern Alps in the early hours of Friday, while minus 14 was recorded in Garfagnana, and minus 5 in Milan, Turin and inland Sicily.

Snow also fell at higher altitudes in the south overnight, with local residents capturing images of Vesuvius covered in a dusting of snow.

Mentre prendo il caffè mi accorgo che un po' di neve si è posata sul Vesuvio. pic.twitter.com/EfOk4hsa7W — Girl from Ipanema (@ninastarita) January 20, 2023

“Winter is starting,” Claudio Cassardo, climatologist at the University of Turin, told newspaper La Repubblica on Friday.

“We will return to normal seasonal temperatures. However, we’re no longer used to the cold and snow”.

BERGAMO E LA NEVE

(foto andrea cherchi) Un altro omaggio alla città di Bergamo, fotografata oggi sotto la neve. Bergamo, insieme a Brescia, in questi giorni, diventa Capitale della Cultura 2023. Queste mie foto sono per tutti voi. pic.twitter.com/8enuhEBN1P — andrea cherchi (@cherchiandrea) January 19, 2023

While the north in particular shivers in freezing temperatures and snow was forecast for many areas, including at lower altitudes, central and southern regions were warned to expect heavy rain and stormy conditions from Friday and into the weekend.

Italy’s Department for Civil Protection issued a lower-level alert for storms on Friday in parts of five southern Italian regions, including Basilicata and Calabria, and a medium-level amber alert for Campania, where the agency warned of a risk of hailstones and flash floods.

📅 Venerdì #20gennaio

❄️ Neve fino a bassa quota al Centro-Sud, venti forti con raffiche fino a tempesta

🔔🟠 #allertaARANCIONE in Campania

🔔🟡 #allertaGIALLA in nove regioni

Leggi l’avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del #19gennaio 👉 https://t.co/HGkYoapfjp pic.twitter.com/QeKjba9JrN — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) January 19, 2023

Showers, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected to spread further across the centre-south and to the Adriatic coast by Saturday, when temperatures are again forecast to drop below zero in inland parts of the centre and north.

Weather website Meteo3B predicted temperatures would drop to 0-1 C across much of the north overnight and in the early morning on Saturday.

Forecasts showed the mildest temperatures in the coming days would be in the southeastern region of Puglia and along the southern coasts of Sicily and Calabria, where a steady 8-10 degrees Celsius is expected over the weekend.