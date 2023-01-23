Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From new rail links to a gas station strike, here's what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 23 January 2023 08:46 CET
Monday 23rd

PM Meloni in Algeria for energy talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in Algeria on Monday for a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reportedly to discuss further increasing gas exports to Italy amid efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

Meloni’s predecessor Mario Draghi sealed a series of deals with Tebboune in July, including an oil and gas production-sharing agreement between Algeria and energy companies including Italian giant Eni.

Algeria, which has an undersea pipeline to Italy, is Africa’s biggest gas exporter.

‘Fastest-ever’ Rome-Milan rail link opens

On Monday, Trenitalia’s new non-stop rail service will begin carrying passengers between Rome’s Tiburtina station and Milan Rogoredo in record time.

“Rome and Milan will be connected in 2 hours and 45 minutes with Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa,” the rail operator said in a statement. 

The journey takes 2 hours and 59 minutes on the fastest connection available so far, which is between Rome Termini and Milan Central.

The new service will run to and from Milan once a day: the Frecciarossa 9682 will leave Rome at 5.30am and arrive at Milan at 8.15am, and the Frecciarossa 9681 will depart Milan at 20.44 arriving in Rome at 23.29.

The new connection does not stop at Rome Termini and Milan Central, a decision which Trenitalia said was intended to “reduce congestion” at the main stations.

“Thanks to other modes of transport, including the underground or urban (light) railway services, it’s possible to quickly reach the centres” of the two cities from Tiburtina and Rogoredo, the company said.

See more information about Trenitalia’s Rome-Milan connections here.

Tuesday 24th

Gas station strike begins

Italy’s petrol station operators plan to strike for 48 hours starting at 7pm on January 24th, meaning many petrol stations, particularly along motorways, will not be manned and some may be closed altogether.

The strike will also affect self-service facilities, unions said at a press conference on Friday, but “the minimum level of essential services” will be available. Such strikes do not usually involve stations owned directly by oil companies.

The protests were called after the government brought in new rules for gas stations, which it said would improve the transparency of fuel prices and stop speculative hikes after prices soared at the beginning of January. The new rules mean stations must display the average national price of fuel alongside their rates.

Gas station operators deny that they are to blame for the recent steep price rises and demand the government scrap the new rules.

Wednesday 25th

Weather to improve from midweek

Delayed wintry weather arrived last week across Italy, with northern regions in particular experiencing freezing temperatures, snow and icy conditions into the beginning of this week. The centre and southern regions have been hit instead by heavy rain, high winds, and thunderstorms in many areas.

The weather will improve somewhat from midweek, forecasts say, with rain easing off and temperatures rising slightly while remaining below the seasonal average in many areas.

Friday 27th

Holocaust Remembrance Day

From September 1943, German and Italian Fascist troops occupied central and northern Italy and deported around 9,000 Jewish people to Auschwitz or other camps, where most were killed in the gas chambers or died from disease and starvation.

Every year on January 27th, Holocaust memorial events are held across Italy to commemorate these mass murders.

This year’s events will include a special programme at 9pm on Rai 1 telling the story of Liliana Segre, the 92-year-old Italian senator for life and Holocaust survivor who was deported from Milan to Auschwitz along with her family.

Thursday 26th

First in a series of talks on feminism in Milan

Gender stereotypes, inclusive language, motherhood, the gender pay gap, gender-based violence and toxic relationships are some of the topics to be discussed – in Italian – at a series of meetings in Milan named ‘Chiacchierata femminista’ or ‘Feminist chat’.

The first meeting begins on Thursday with ‘Cara, sei maschilista?’ (‘Darling, are you a male chauvinist?’) a talk by author Karen Ricci on “dealing with internalised sexism”. Details and sign-up here.

For members

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From freezing temperatures to World Pizza Day - here's what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:26 CET
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Strikes – or not

Rome’s commuters won’t have to deal with delayed and crowded public transport services on Monday as feared, after unions on Friday cancelled a planned public transport strike in the capital.

But planned four-hour public transport strikes in the cities of ModenaPiacenza and Reggio Emilia are expected to go ahead, affecting travel between 5pm and 9.30pm on Monday.

A series of small local transport strikes has been announced across Italy this month

Tuesday

World Pizza Day

Though we doubt anyone needs much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, World Pizza Day, falling on Tuesday, January 17th, will be the perfect occasion to indulge.

January 17th has been International Pizza Day since 2017, when ‘the traditional craft of the Neapolitan pizza-maker’ was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Should you be wondering why January 17th was chosen as ‘Pizza Day’ in the first place, that’s because it is the day when Italians celebrate Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of pizzaioli (pizza-makers).

The best place to be on Tuesday will of course be Naples, but check whether your local pizzeria is marking the event.

Wednesday

Cold weather on the way

It hasn’t felt particularly wintry yet this winter in most of Italy but will that change from midweek?

Cold air fronts are expected to descend on the country starting from Wednesday, January 18th. 

Temperatures will drop across Italy, but especially in the north, and cities such as Milan and Turin can expect below-zero conditions.

The latest forecasts also indicate that heavy snowstorms will hit the Alps and some areas of the northern and central Apennines.

Friday

Bergamo and Brescia host events as 2023 culture capitals

The northern Italian cities of Bergamo and Brescia were awarded joint Capital of Culture status for 2023, and celebrations begin this Friday.

The two neighbouring cities – which are historic rivals, not least in football – will now join forces to promote cultural attractions in their area to the east of Milan in the Lombardy region, in what is seen as a symbol of hope and renewal after both were devastated by the Covid pandemic.

See Brescia’s programme for the weekend festivities here, and Bergamo’s here.

Deadline for Intercultura scholarships

The window to apply for an Intercultura scholarship will close on Friday, January 20th. 

Intercultura is a nationwide programme offering Italian highschool students the opportunity to spend four weeks abroad over the summer. 

Selected students will attend in-depth local language courses and will be given a chance to take part in a number of extra-curricular activities. 

There are eight possible destinations: Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Japan, Ireland, UK, Spain and Tunisia. Find out more here.

Demonstration in support of Iranian women in Rome

Donna vita libertà, a public rally to raise awareness about the plight of Iranian women, will take place on Saturday, January 21st in Rome. 

The demonstration will start at 5pm at the Officina delle Arti Pier Paolo Pasolini (Viale Antonino di S. Giuliano). 

The event also has its own online petition, which you can sign here

