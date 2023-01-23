Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN ITALY

The jobs in Italy that will be most in demand in 2023

If you’d love to relocate to Italy but are concerned about employment prospects, here are the jobs the country needs to fill according to a study by LinkedIn.

Published: 23 January 2023 14:53 CET
The jobs in Italy that will be most in demand in 2023
There are job opportunities in Italy if you have the right skills. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

One of the biggest challenges for people who want to move to Italy is finding a job that will fit with their existing skills sets, or even help further their careers.

It’s easier for EU nationals as they enjoy the freedom of movement to easily live and work in Italy, whereas for third-country nationals getting a job here depends in many cases on the prospective employer not finding a suitable EU candidate for the position.

READ ALSO: How to get an Italian work visa

Italy has a poor reputation when it comes to employment opportunities. A relatively high unemployment rate among those aged 25-29 and poor pay for graduates means young Italians continue to leave the country in their thousands every year in search of positions abroad.

But this doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find work in Italy – particularly for more experienced candidates and highly-skilled professionals.

In fact some skills are thought to be so much in demand that they could ensure that you get the job as a foreigner, even if your Italian isn’t up to scratch yet, and even if you need a work visa.

So which specialisms are most sought-after in Italy?

International job search engine LinkedIn has published a list of jobs that according to their data are most in demand in Italy in 2023, with bigger growth over the past five years than any other positions advertised.

READ ALSO:

The list features mainly – though not only – tech-related positions, reflecting how the job market is changing.

While many of these jobs may require you to speak Italian, there are some large international companies in Italy, particularly Milan, where it may not be necessary. 

HR, legal and business development specialists may also find opportunities, the data shows.

Here is the list of the top 25 positions available in Italy, including the core skills required for each and the desired amount of experience for candidates according to LinkedIn.

Sales Specialist/Business developer (Addetto allo sviluppo aziendale)

Sales specialists help to improve sales and overall business growth, they are in charge of developing and implementing sales strategy, new client development and the retention of clients or members, among other tasks. 

Required skills: Sales Management, Marketing Strategy, Negotiation

Average years of experience: 2.4

Sustainability consultant (Manager della sostenibilità)

Sustainability consultants are becoming more and more important as the world tries to assess its relationship with the planet and become greener. It’s their job to help businesses become more environmentally responsible. 

Required skills: Sustainable Development, Sustainability Reporting, Consulting

Average years of experience: 3.5

Cybersecurity analyst (SOC analyst or Specialista di sicurezza informatica)

Cybersecurity analysts work in defending a company against cybercrime. They help protect computer networks, both hardware and software from cyber attacks and unauthorised access. Cybersecurity engineers help create software that protects against cyber attacks.  

Required Skills: Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Information Security

Average years of experience: 1.8

Pharmacy manager

Pharmacy managers are responsible for the day-to-day running of the pharmacies (farmacie) you’ll see on almost every street in Italy.

Required Skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Pharmaceuticals

Average years of experience: 3.8 years

Data engineer (Ingegnere dei dati)

Required skills: Apache Spark, Scala, Hadoop

Average years of experience: 3 years

Cloud Architect/Cloud Engineer

Required skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing

Average years of prior experience: 13.5 

Machine Learning Engineer (Ingegnere dell’apprendimento automatico)

Required skills: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science 

Average years of experience: 3.3 years

Solutions Engineer

In this role, you’ll work alongside a salesperson to discover a customer’s business challenges and help them create solutions.

Required skills: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Business Intelligence 

Average years of experience: 5 years

Purchasing manager

Purchasing department managers deal with the procurement of goods and services, negotiating with suppliers and defining purchasing strategies and methods. 

Required skills: Supplier Management, Negotiation, E-procurement 

Average years of experience: 3.5

PLC programmer

PLC programmers create and manage application software for industrial plant and machinery driven by programmable logic devices.

: PLC, Automation, Programming

Average years of experience: 2.5

Back-end developer (Sviluppatore back-end)

Back-end developers are coders who work on the content management creation systems behind the running of a website. 

Required skills: Git, Docker, MongoDB 

Average years of experience: 7 years

Partnership manager

Managing relationships with business partners to achieve common goals.

Required skills: Business planning, Marketing strategy, Business development 

Average years of experience: 5.2

Data management consultant (Consulente della gestione dei dati)

Required skills: Machine learning, ETL, Python

Average years of experience: 5.3 years

M&A Consultant (Consulente M&A)

Advising companies regarding the processes of acquisition and merger.

Required skills: Corporate Finance, Due Diligence

Average years of experience: 2.7

DevOps Engineer

A DevOps engineer introduces processes throughout the development of a piece of software from coding right through to the finished product.  

Required skills: Docker Products, Amazon Web Services, DevOps

Average years of experience: 4 years

Robotics Engineer (Ingegnere robotico)

Robotic engineers work on the design, construction and testing of robots in various industries.

Required skills: Robotics, Process Automation, Programming

Average years of experience: 1.6

Legal advisor (consulente legale)

Legal advisors are responsible for providing advice and information to clients on specific legal aspects in certain circumstances or transactions.

Required skills: Legal Aid, Legal Writing, Corporate Law

Average years of experience: 2.7

Human resources specialist (Specialista amministrativo risorse umane)

Human Resources administrators deal with various aspects of personnel management, including the coordination of payroll and holidays.

Required skills: HR Management, Employee Relations, Administration

Average years of experience: 2.9

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

VISAS

EU Blue Card: Who can get one in Italy and how do you apply?

If you need a visa to work in Italy, could an EU Blue Card be the right option for you? Here’s what to know about taking this lesser-used route.

Published: 18 January 2023 16:12 CET
Updated: 23 January 2023 11:08 CET
EU Blue Card: Who can get one in Italy and how do you apply?

All non-EU citizens planning to move to Italy for work will need a valid work visa. The two most commonly used types are self-employment visas (visti per motivi di lavoro autonomo) and salaried employee visas (visti per motivi di lavoro subordinato).

READ ALSO: How to get an Italian work visa

But for employees, there is a second, less talked-about option: the EU Blue Card

First introduced in May 2009 by the European Council, the Blue Card scheme allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in any member state except Ireland and Denmark. 

The benefits afforded by the EU Blue Card vary from country to country. In Italy, card holders on open-ended employment contracts have the right to remain in the country for two years (the card can then be renewed or be allowed to lapse), whereas those who are on fixed-term contracts are allowed to stay for the entire length of their contract.  

More importantly, unlike Italy’s standard salaried worker visa, the EU Blue Card scheme is not subject to the limitations imposed by the ‘decreto flussi’, a government decree which sets out Italy’s changing annual quota for work permits. 

This means that, while there are only so many employee visas available per year, Blue Card applicants face no such limit.

Photo: Marco Ceschi/Unsplash

But that’s not to say getting a Blue Card to relocate to Italy is easy: applicants are subject to a stringent set of requirements and the process is far from straightforward.

Requirements

There are four main requirements which EU Blue Card applicants must meet, according to the Italian interior ministry.

Applicants must:

  • Have an undergraduate degree. In order to be accepted by Italian immigration offices, this will have to be validated (dichiarazione di valore) by the Italian consulate of the applicant’s own country of residence. Also, in the case of regulated professions, i.e. occupations that require registration with professional boards or national bars (teachers, doctors, lawyers, etc.), all the relevant professional qualifications will have to be certified by the Italian education ministry (MIUR) beforehand.
  • Have a binding job offer from an employer based in Italy.
  • Be offered a position that falls within Level 1, 2 or 3 of the Italian Institute of Statistics’ official jobs classification.
  • Be offered a salary equal to or over 24,789 euros.

Application process

Italian bureaucracy is famously hard to navigate and applying for a EU Blue Card is no exemption. 

The first stages of the application process however are handled directly by the employer, which makes it slightly easier for applicants.

After making a formal job offer and once the candidate accepts it, the employer files an online application for a work permit (nulla osta) via the interior ministry’s website. 

READ ALSO: ‘Not just extra paperwork’: What it’s like moving to Italy after Brexit

The application contains the details of the job offer (duration of the contract, job specification, salary, etc.) together with validated copies of the candidate’s degree award and all their other relevant qualifications (see above). 

Italy’s interior ministry has 90 days to process the request, after which, if the application is successful, the applicant will be issued a work permit and will be asked to collect their entry visa (visto di ingresso) from their country’s consulate.

After entering Italy through the above visa, the applicant will have eight days to go to their local immigration office (Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione, SUI), fill out an application form for the issuance of a EU Blue Card residence permit (permesso di soggiorno Carta Blu UE) and then post it to their local police station (Questura). 

READ ALSO: Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)

Failure to turn up at the immigration office and post the application form within the given time frame will result in the nulla osta being revoked. 

Once the permit is ready, the applicant will be asked to collect it at their local Questura, officially completing the application process.

EU Blue Card residence permits have a two-year validity for people on open-ended contracts, whereas they expire at the end of employment for people on fixed-term contracts.

Common questions:

How much does the application process cost? 

There’s a 100-euro application fee plus a number of other administrative costs adding up to a total of around 75 euros.

Can I change my job while on a EU Blue Card residence permit?

Yes, if your new position requires the same level of skill and expertise required by your original position.

All changes must be communicated to and then approved by your local labour inspectorate (Ispettorato Territoriale del Lavoro).

Can I renew my EU Blue Card residence permit?

Yes. Renewal requests must be submitted directly at your regional police station’s immigration office (Questura).

Can I take family members with me?

Holders of EU Blue Card residence permits with validity of at least one year have the right to be joined in Italy by the following family members (see articles 28, 29 of the Immigration Bill): 

  • Legal spouse
  • Children under the age of 18
  • Children over the age of 18 only if they’re financially dependent on the Italian residence permit holder due to serious disability
  • Parents over the age of 65 only if no children of theirs reside in their country of residence and no children can support them financially due to serious health problems

In order to be joined by the above family members, EU Blue Card holders must have:

  • Adequate housing
  • Minimum annual income (this depends on the number of family members joining the applicant)

In order to be joined by family members, Blue Card holders must submit a request at their local immigration office (Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione) and provide proof of their relationship with the relevant family members.

If the request is successful, the Blue Card holder’s family members are given a residence permit for family purposes (permesso di soggiorno per motivi di famiglia) with the same duration as the Blue Card residence permit.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For further information on the EU Blue Card and how to apply, visit the Italian interior ministry’s website.

SHOW COMMENTS