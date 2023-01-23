The jobs in Italy that will be most in demand in 2023

One of the biggest challenges for people who want to move to Italy is finding a job that will fit with their existing skills sets, or even help further their careers.

It’s easier for EU nationals as they enjoy the freedom of movement to easily live and work in Italy, whereas for third-country nationals getting a job here depends in many cases on the prospective employer not finding a suitable EU candidate for the position.

Italy has a poor reputation when it comes to employment opportunities. A relatively high unemployment rate among those aged 25-29 and poor pay for graduates means young Italians continue to leave the country in their thousands every year in search of positions abroad.

But this doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find work in Italy – particularly for more experienced candidates and highly-skilled professionals.

In fact some skills are thought to be so much in demand that they could ensure that you get the job as a foreigner, even if your Italian isn’t up to scratch yet, and even if you need a work visa.

So which specialisms are most sought-after in Italy?

International job search engine LinkedIn has published a list of jobs that according to their data are most in demand in Italy in 2023, with bigger growth over the past five years than any other positions advertised.

The list features mainly – though not only – tech-related positions, reflecting how the job market is changing.

While many of these jobs may require you to speak Italian, there are some large international companies in Italy, particularly Milan, where it may not be necessary.

HR, legal and business development specialists may also find opportunities, the data shows.

Here is the list of the top 25 positions available in Italy, including the core skills required for each and the desired amount of experience for candidates according to LinkedIn.

Sales Specialist/Business developer (Addetto allo sviluppo aziendale)

Sales specialists help to improve sales and overall business growth, they are in charge of developing and implementing sales strategy, new client development and the retention of clients or members, among other tasks.

Required skills: Sales Management, Marketing Strategy, Negotiation

Average years of experience: 2.4

Sustainability consultant (Manager della sostenibilità)

Sustainability consultants are becoming more and more important as the world tries to assess its relationship with the planet and become greener. It’s their job to help businesses become more environmentally responsible.

Required skills: Sustainable Development, Sustainability Reporting, Consulting

Average years of experience: 3.5

Cybersecurity analyst (SOC analyst or Specialista di sicurezza informatica)

Cybersecurity analysts work in defending a company against cybercrime. They help protect computer networks, both hardware and software from cyber attacks and unauthorised access. Cybersecurity engineers help create software that protects against cyber attacks.

Required Skills: Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Information Security

Average years of experience: 1.8

Pharmacy manager

Pharmacy managers are responsible for the day-to-day running of the pharmacies (farmacie) you’ll see on almost every street in Italy.

Required Skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Pharmaceuticals

Average years of experience: 3.8 years

Data engineer (Ingegnere dei dati)

Required skills: Apache Spark, Scala, Hadoop

Average years of experience: 3 years

Cloud Architect/Cloud Engineer

Required skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing

Average years of prior experience: 13.5

Machine Learning Engineer (Ingegnere dell’apprendimento automatico)

Required skills: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science

Average years of experience: 3.3 years

Solutions Engineer

In this role, you’ll work alongside a salesperson to discover a customer’s business challenges and help them create solutions.

Required skills: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Business Intelligence

Average years of experience: 5 years

Purchasing manager

Purchasing department managers deal with the procurement of goods and services, negotiating with suppliers and defining purchasing strategies and methods.

Required skills: Supplier Management, Negotiation, E-procurement

Average years of experience: 3.5

PLC programmer

PLC programmers create and manage application software for industrial plant and machinery driven by programmable logic devices.

: PLC, Automation, Programming

Average years of experience: 2.5

Back-end developer (Sviluppatore back-end)

Back-end developers are coders who work on the content management creation systems behind the running of a website.

Required skills: Git, Docker, MongoDB

Average years of experience: 7 years

Partnership manager

Managing relationships with business partners to achieve common goals.

Required skills: Business planning, Marketing strategy, Business development

Average years of experience: 5.2

Data management consultant (Consulente della gestione dei dati)

Required skills: Machine learning, ETL, Python

Average years of experience: 5.3 years

M&A Consultant (Consulente M&A)

Advising companies regarding the processes of acquisition and merger.

Required skills: Corporate Finance, Due Diligence

Average years of experience: 2.7

DevOps Engineer

A DevOps engineer introduces processes throughout the development of a piece of software from coding right through to the finished product.

Required skills: Docker Products, Amazon Web Services, DevOps

Average years of experience: 4 years

Robotics Engineer (Ingegnere robotico)

Robotic engineers work on the design, construction and testing of robots in various industries.

Required skills: Robotics, Process Automation, Programming

Average years of experience: 1.6

Legal advisor (consulente legale)

Legal advisors are responsible for providing advice and information to clients on specific legal aspects in certain circumstances or transactions.

Required skills: Legal Aid, Legal Writing, Corporate Law

Average years of experience: 2.7

Human resources specialist (Specialista amministrativo risorse umane)

Human Resources administrators deal with various aspects of personnel management, including the coordination of payroll and holidays.

Required skills: HR Management, Employee Relations, Administration

Average years of experience: 2.9