TRAVEL: New high-speed rail service links Rome and Milan in record time

Italy’s state railway company said its latest non-stop Frecciarossa high-speed service, launching on Monday January 23rd, would carry passengers between Rome and Milan in the shortest time yet.

The new route between Rome’s Tiburtina station and Milan Rogoredo is set to take two hours and 45 minutes, national rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato said in a statement.

So far the journey between Rome and Milan has taken two hours and 59 minutes on the fastest connection available, between the two cities’ main stations of Rome Termini and Milan Central.

The two stations are connected by roughly 565 kilomtres (350 miles) of track on which trains can reach maximum speeds of 300 Km/h.

Ticket prices listed on the operator’s website began at €78.90 for an economy single.

The new connection does not stop at Rome Termini and Milan Central, a decision which Trenitalia said was intended to “reduce congestion” at the main stations.

“Thanks to other modes of transport, including the underground or urban (light) railway services, it’s possible to quickly reach the centres” of the two cities from Tiburtina and Rogoredo, the company said.

The new service will run to and from Milan once a day on weekdays: the Frecciarossa 9682 will leave Rome at 5.30am and arrive at Milan at 8.15am, and the Frecciarossa 9681 will depart Milan at 20.44 arriving in Rome at 23.29.

The new link brings the number of daily Frecciarossa connections between Rome and Milan to 90, seven of which are direct.

There are 81 other Frecciarossa Rome-Milan routes involving changes, with total journey times from three hours and eight minutes.

Meanwhile Italy’s other high-speed rail operator Italo operates a total of 64 connections between the two cities daily with a journey time of three hours and ten minutes.