Petrol station operators across the country are set to take part in a 48-hour strike, with urban and extra-urban stations striking from 7pm on Tuesday, January 24th, and highway stations striking from 10pm on the same day.

The strike had been called in early January in response to new industry rules, which, the government said, would improve the transparency of fuel prices and protect consumers from speculative hikes.

Notably, the new provisions meant that all petrol stations in the country would have to display average regional fuel prices along with their own rates starting from February.

Operators have since slammed the new rules as being part of a deliberate “criminalisation campaign” from the government and have demanded that the new rules be scrapped.

While most manned petrol stations will be closed, some self-service facilities will remain open. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

But, after weeks of back-to-back talks with ministers, national unions Faib, Fegica and Figisc/Anisa confirmed the planned two-day action last week as they did not consider the law amendments announced by the government – chiefly, a shift from daily to weekly price updates and lower penalties for transgressors – as sufficient grounds to revoke the strike.

What does it all mean for motorists?

Faib, Fegica and Figisc/Anisa represent around 22,600 petrol station operators across Italy (that’s about 70 percent of all national operators).

But, not all of the petrol stations represented by the above unions will be closed.

Fuel supply is considered an essential service to the public under Italian law. As such, at least 50 percent of petrol stations located in urban and extra-urban areas must operate according to their regular shifts during strike actions.

As for highways, Italian law states that there should be at least one open petrol station every 100 kilometres during strikes.

Regions have already released a list of highway petrol stations that are set to remain open during the strike. This can be downloaded here.

Overall then, while most manned stations will be closed over the next couple of days, some self-service facilities will remain available to motorists.

Also, it’s worth noting that stations that are directly managed by oil companies (around 10 percent of all national operators) are currently expected to be open for the entire length of the strike.