Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MAFIA

Messina Denaro: Captured boss’s cousin speaks out against ‘mafia culture’

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured last week, but the mentality that protected him for 30 years is still "rampant" across Sicily, said activist Giuseppe Cimarosa.

Published: 24 January 2023 12:15 CET
Anti-mafia activist Giuseppe Cimarosa
Giuseppe Cimarosa, the son of a former mafioso, is an anti-mafia activist in Matteo Messina Denaro's hometown, Castelvetrano. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

As the son of a mafioso turned state witness and a cousin of captured Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Giuseppe Cimarosa has seen the Sicilian Mafia and its intimidation tactics up close.

But, while many in Messina Denaro’s hometown of Castelvetrano stayed silent following his arrest last week after 30 years on the run, Cimarosa organised a demonstration against the mafia in front of the mobster’s family home.

“Now the real battle is cultural. Now you have to change people’s mentality,” the 40-year-old riding instructor told AFP at his stables in Castelvetrano, the town in western Sicily where the mob boss was born and reigned with terror.

He added: “Now the enemy is no longer the mafia but the mafia-like behaviour or simply a way of thinking that unfortunately is still rampant.”

“We must start with teaching in schools, and then the state has to support those who, like me, rebel.”

READ ALSO: ‘We don’t talk much here’: Silence grips Sicilian mafia boss hometown

Cimarosa was disappointed that the turnout at last week’s small protest was not higher, but he himself breathed a sigh of relief at Messina Denaro’s arrest.

“The mafia is not as unbeatable as it thought it was,” he said, adding that he felt “a little safer”.

Wall of omertà

Cosa Nostra, immortalised in the Godfather movies, has changed from the ruthless organisation that three decades ago murdered judges and set off deadly car bombs in Italy’s major cities.

Those acts of violence triggered a long crackdown by the state, and experts say the mafia has now been eclipsed by other groups in Italy, notably the ‘Ndrangheta in the southern region of Calabria.

But it was strong enough to keep Messina Denaro protected for 30 years.

READ ALSO: Messina Denaro: How Italy caught ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years

The culture of ‘omertà’– the protective silence that surrounds the mafia – was evident to journalists covering the aftermath of his arrest, which occurred as he visited a health clinic in Palermo.

“The mafia bases all its strength on fear, and so people are scared of exposing themselves,” Cimarosa said.

“They don’t want to be mixed up in it, they don’t want to risk anything and prefer to turn away – without realising that this is something that affects everybody,” he added. 

His father Lorenzo had married into the Messina Denaro family, marrying the mob boss’s cousin – Cimarosa’s mother – and “helping” them, including “supporting them financially”, Cimarosa said.

But after being arrested, Lorenzo agreed to work with the authorities, and “broke a wall of omertà that until then was very strong”.

Threats

For Cimarosa, his mother and brother, the betrayal – as his father’s collaboration was seen – created a “stigma for me, for my family, that has been difficult to shake off”.

They declined government protection, with Cimarosa insisting he would not give up his identity “because of a criminal whom I neither know nor have ever met”.

“We never received explicit threats. But some things happened that made me think they could be messages,” he said.

“Years ago, I found one of my horses dead… and then shortly after my father’s death his tomb was destroyed twice.”

He admits to thinking “practically every day” about leaving Sicily. “However, I stayed because I believe that this is my mission. Because it would have been too easy to say what I said far away,” he said.

“My words have more value if I say them from Castelvetrano.”

By Gildas Le Roux

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MAFIA

‘We don’t talk much here’: Silence grips Sicilian mafia boss hometown

Ruthless Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro may have been captured this week after 30 years on the run, but his shadow still looms large over his Sicilian hometown of Castelvetrano.

Published: 20 January 2023 18:00 CET
'We don't talk much here': Silence grips Sicilian mafia boss hometown

While some in Castelvetrano are relieved the barbarous 60-year-old is finally behind bars, many in the Cosa Nostra heartland where he grew up refuse to speak about him.

Since the arrest of Messina Denaro on Monday, passers-by in the town of nearly 30,000 people in Sicily’s southwest have hidden under umbrellas or walked faster to avoid the swarms of journalists from Italy and beyond.

READ ALSO: Messina Denaro: How Italy caught ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years

“We don’t like to talk much in this town,” muttered one old man, before he slipped away.

Messina Denaro, who was caught in Palermo while seeking cancer treatment, is considered the last of the old guard of Cosa Nostra –Sicily’s infamous mafia – with his power extending across the island’s west.

Michele, a 39-year-old architect out with his wife and baby, agreed to speak to AFP on condition his surname was not used.

“We are very happy. What should have happened a long time ago has finally happened,” he said. But he added: “Now it’s us who have to change, the whole city, because we could have already started to change before this arrest”.

Mayor Enzo Alfano said his town longed to clean up its reputation and “free itself from this leaden blanket that has stifled so many of the inhabitants”.

PROFILE: Ruthless Sicilian mafia boss Messina Denaro’s reign of terror

Castelvetrano dreams of being known “for what it is: a beautiful city with an archaeological park”, he said.

Nearby Selinunte, an ancient Greek settlement, boasts sumptuous temples looking out to sea.

But Alfano sounded a note of caution. “A page has certainly been turned, but we can in no way say that the Mafia has been defeated,” he told AFP.

“We must not lower our guard”.

Secrets

While Castelvetrano features a picturesque historic centre, the outskirts are an eyesore. Potholed roads are lined with half-built buildings while piles of rubbish litter the countryside.

The city’s coffers, once under state control due to mafia infiltration, are bare. Alfano is pinning his hopes on tourism.

He also wants answers: how did Messina Denaro manage to stay hidden for so long? Who was helping him?

The same questions plague 23-year-old anti-mafia activist Marta Capaccioni, as she stands outside the hideout of the boss, which police discovered earlier this week.

The small, non-descript apartment is in Campobello di Mazzara, 15 minutes away from Castelvetrano.

Wrapped up against the cold in a burgundy jacket and scarf, Capaccioni called it “shameful” that the fugitive had been able to live quietly in his home territory.

Messina Denaro, now behind bars on mainland Italy, has so far refused to talk to investigators.

But Capaccioni said the state had to do everything it could to get him to talk, because he is “a top Cosa Nostra boss who knows a lot of secrets”.

She said he could tell police about his role in the murder of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, slain in car bombings in 1992 for which the mobster has been convicted.

Messina Denaro might be able to shed some light on rumoured secret deals between the state and the organised crime organisation, Capaccioni said.

“This would open so many Pandora’s boxes about our country and the political parties that collaborated with the mafia,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS