Italian police seize €250 million and arrest 56 in latest mafia blitz

In its latest mafia sting, Italian police took down a large 'Ndrangheta ring in southern Calabria, placing 56 people under investigation including a regional councillor and a former head of the regional tourism board.

Published: 26 January 2023 17:48 CET
Police officer in Italy
Italian police took down a large 'Ndrangheta ring in southern Calabria earlier on Thursday. Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP

The early-morning blitz by over 300 police focused on areas of Calabria – Italy’s poorest region – under the control of the Mancuso clan, a powerful branch of the infamous ‘Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing ‘maxi-trial’.

Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.

Besides alleged mafia members, the operation also snared businessmen, a regional councillor released from prison days earlier, a former head of the regional tourism board and two civil servants, police said.

The incarcerated boss of the clan, Luigi Mancuso, also known as “The Supreme”, is the biggest mafioso in the massive mafia trial that started in January 2021.

Still, police said, his clan and affiliates, including the La Rosa and Accortini families, have continued to dominate illegal activities in the Vibo Valentia province, which is located right on the toe of Italy’s boot and is widely known as the ‘Coast of the Gods’ due to its stunning coastal views.

One mafia scheme involved the infiltration of a foreign tour operator in Pizzo Calabro, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

No one talks

In Calabria, the extent of the ‘Ndrangheta’s reach in the local economy has made it near impossible to eradicate it.

By controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe, the ‘Ndrangheta has surpassed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra in power and wealth. It has extended far beyond its rural roots and now operates internationally, with illegal gains reinvested in the legitimate economy.

In the area around Vibo Valentia, extortion of local businesses and the fixing of public tenders is also common.

The allegations against those arrested Thursday include the transport and sale of stolen farm machinery to Malta and Romania, police said.

The sting carried out on Thursday extended to other parts of Calabria, Palermo in Sicily and as far as Rome and Milan, police said.

In a press conference, anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, whose efforts to defeat the ‘Ndrangheta have forced him to live under police escort for over 30 years, called the group a “fierce mafia syndicate” controlling areas around the tourist resort of Tropea.

Francesco Messina, who leads Italy’s organised crime investigative unit (DAC), cited the economic power of the clan, which relies locally on “substantial” extortion activity.

The “total absence” of complaints to authorities was striking, Messina said, underscoring the ‘Ndrangheta’s power to intimidate.

By Alexandria Sage

Messina Denaro: Captured boss’s cousin speaks out against ‘mafia culture’

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured last week, but the mentality that protected him for 30 years is still "rampant" across Sicily, said activist Giuseppe Cimarosa.

Published: 24 January 2023 12:15 CET
As the son of a mafioso turned state witness and a cousin of captured Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Giuseppe Cimarosa has seen the Sicilian Mafia and its intimidation tactics up close.

But, while many in Messina Denaro’s hometown of Castelvetrano stayed silent following his arrest last week after 30 years on the run, Cimarosa organised a demonstration against the mafia in front of the mobster’s family home.

“Now the real battle is cultural. Now you have to change people’s mentality,” the 40-year-old riding instructor told AFP at his stables in Castelvetrano, the town in western Sicily where the mob boss was born and reigned with terror.

He added: “Now the enemy is no longer the mafia but the mafia-like behaviour or simply a way of thinking that unfortunately is still rampant.”

“We must start with teaching in schools, and then the state has to support those who, like me, rebel.”

Cimarosa was disappointed that the turnout at last week’s small protest was not higher, but he himself breathed a sigh of relief at Messina Denaro’s arrest.

“The mafia is not as unbeatable as it thought it was,” he said, adding that he felt “a little safer”.

Wall of omertà

Cosa Nostra, immortalised in the Godfather movies, has changed from the ruthless organisation that three decades ago murdered judges and set off deadly car bombs in Italy’s major cities.

Those acts of violence triggered a long crackdown by the state, and experts say the mafia has now been eclipsed by other groups in Italy, notably the ‘Ndrangheta in the southern region of Calabria.

But it was strong enough to keep Messina Denaro protected for 30 years.

The culture of ‘omertà’– the protective silence that surrounds the mafia – was evident to journalists covering the aftermath of his arrest, which occurred as he visited a health clinic in Palermo.

“The mafia bases all its strength on fear, and so people are scared of exposing themselves,” Cimarosa said.

“They don’t want to be mixed up in it, they don’t want to risk anything and prefer to turn away – without realising that this is something that affects everybody,” he added. 

His father Lorenzo had married into the Messina Denaro family, marrying the mob boss’s cousin – Cimarosa’s mother – and “helping” them, including “supporting them financially”, Cimarosa said.

But after being arrested, Lorenzo agreed to work with the authorities, and “broke a wall of omertà that until then was very strong”.

Threats

For Cimarosa, his mother and brother, the betrayal – as his father’s collaboration was seen – created a “stigma for me, for my family, that has been difficult to shake off”.

They declined government protection, with Cimarosa insisting he would not give up his identity “because of a criminal whom I neither know nor have ever met”.

“We never received explicit threats. But some things happened that made me think they could be messages,” he said.

“Years ago, I found one of my horses dead… and then shortly after my father’s death his tomb was destroyed twice.”

He admits to thinking “practically every day” about leaving Sicily. “However, I stayed because I believe that this is my mission. Because it would have been too easy to say what I said far away,” he said.

“My words have more value if I say them from Castelvetrano.”

By Gildas Le Roux

