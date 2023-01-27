Read news from:
ITALIAN HISTORY

Rome archaeologists continue search for start of Appian Way

An excavation team in Rome is trying to unearth the first, oldest section of the Appian Way, the Roman Empire's most strategic highway, which may soon become a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Published: 27 January 2023 09:33 CET
Cyclists ride along the Appian Way (Via Appia Antica) in Rome. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

A paved road of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) begun in 312 BC by Roman statesman Appius Claudius Caecus, the ‘Via Appia‘ is an archaeological treasure trove, where an ongoing excavation hopes to uncover the actual starting point of the road in Rome.

The artery leading south to the key port of Brindisi at Italy’s heel provided a gateway to the eastern Mediterranean, especially Greece, and was of strategic importance for the armies and merchants of a quickly expanding Rome.

This week, archaeologists showed off progress in their attempt to dig deep enough to unearth the beginning of the road, hidden far beneath Rome’s Baths of Caracalla, built some five centuries after the Appian Way.

“What we see today is the result of an excavation that began in July with the central goal of finding clues to the location of the first section of the Appian Way,” said archaeologist Riccardo Santangeli Valenzani.

The first, earliest section of the road is the one that provides “the most problems regarding the precise and exact location”, the professor at Roma Tre University cautioned.

The Appian Way is a paved road stretching more than 500 kilometres, begun in 312 B.C. by Roman statesman Appius Claudius Caecus. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Construction of the Appian Way required Herculean engineering, from the levelling of the land, building of ditches and canals and surfacing of the road with gravel and heavy stone, to the building of post offices and inns to support the thousands of soldiers and merchants headed southward.

Digging deeper

Wandering today along the Appian Way, where massive blocks of paving stone are still visible in sections, is to take a trip through the past.

Imposing monuments such as the first century BC tomb of a consul’s daughter, Cecilia Metella, sit alongside ancient catacombs and churches, crumbling tombstones of Roman families and leafy villas.

The Appian Way sheds light not only on the Roman Republic and later Roman Empire, but also on life and death in the Middle Ages with its pilgrimage shrines and crypts.

The road also provides a glimpse of modern architectural wonders, such as the sumptuous villas owned by Italy’s rich and famous, including film legend Gina Lollobrigida or former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Appian Way in Rome

A man walks along Rome’s Appian Way, which might soon become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Italy, which earlier this month presented its bid for the Appian Way to UNESCO, already has 58 sites recognised as World Heritage Sites, the most of any country.

They include entire historical city centres, such as Rome, Florence and Venice, and archaeological areas such as the ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Work to locate the starting point of the Appian Way, believed to be some eight metres below ground, has so far been complicated by groundwater.

Nevertheless, digging in higher strata of ground has unearthed relics from different periods, including a marble bust from the second century AD and an early papal square coin, minted between 690 and 730.

Wandering today along the Appian Way is to take a trip through the past. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Archaeologists have also found fragments of glass and ceramics, mosaic and bits of amphora.

So far, the excavation has reached residential or commercial structures dating back to the time of Emperor Hadrian, who died in 138 AD.

Archaeologist Daniele Manacorda said the current excavation had reached the point of “late ancient Rome, the one that began to live in the ruins of ancient Rome”.

“If we could continue to dig deeper, we would find archaic Rome,” he said.

By AFP’s Kelly Velasquez and Alexandria Sage

CULTURE

Gina Lollobrigida: Five of the Italian icon’s most famous films

Here are five movie classics starring Italy's iconic Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died on Monday, January 16th.

Published: 16 January 2023 16:59 CET
‘Bread, Love and Dreams’ (1953)

Lollobrigida shot to stardom in this neo-realist comedy as a feisty, knockout peasant girl who attracts the attentions of a womanising older police chief (Vittorio De Sica) while herself holding a torch for one of his young officers.

Lollobrigida’s star was born the minute she entered the action, riding side saddle on a donkey with a coquettish smile.

Of all her films it was her favourite. “It fits me like a glove, the character,” she told The New York Times in an interview years later. “It’s very full of fire. Was like me.”

‘Beat the Devil’ (1953)

In 1953, Lollobrigida made her Hollywood breakthrough in John Huston’s enjoyable caper about a bunch of crooks waiting in an Italian port town to board a steamer to east Africa, where they hope to make a fortune in uranium.

She plays the temptress wife of an American soldier of fortune played by Humphrey Bogart in the film, which was shot on the Amalfi Coast.

Truman Capote wrote the screenplay for the feature, which Huston turned into a spoof of “The Maltese Falcon”, his earlier noirish flick starring Bogart.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991. Photo by Jacques DEMARTHON and Gerard JULIEN / AFP.

‘Trapeze’ (1956)

Lollobrigida joined Britain’s Carol Reed for this circus romp with Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster, which was a hit at the US box office.

Shot in Paris, the film involving a troupe of competitive acrobats, with Lollobrigida as an ambitious but not-so-talented trapeze artist, scooped prizes at the Berlin film festival.

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (1956)

As Gypsy dancer Esmeralda in this lush colour adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Lollobrigida starred opposite Anthony Quinn’s hunchback Quasimodo.

Directed by French director Jean Delannoy with a mostly French-speaking cast, Lollobrigida enchanted in a red flowing dress with a dagger in her belt.

The film was a big hit among Paris crowds and in the United States.

A keen sculptor, Lollobrigida studied the art in Rome and exhibited her work internationally, including in Paris where she unveiled a five-metre-high (16-foot-high) bronze Esmeralda in 2003.

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido.

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.
‘Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell’ (1968)

Picking up a Golden Globe film nomination for this comic role, Lollobrigida played a single mother attracting the interest of three soldiers vying to pay her child support.

Veteran US critic Roger Ebert praised Lollobrigida’s performance, “projecting the kind of innocence that is necessary if the situation isn’t going to seem vulgar”.

For her performance she won Italy’s top award, a David di Donatello.

