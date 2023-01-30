Italy confirms how many work permits it will grant in 2023

The decree, published in Italy’s Official Gazette on January 26th, grants a total of up to 82,705 permits for foreign workers for 2023.

Over half of those – 44,000 – are allocated for seasonal work, with the remaining 38,705 available for non-seasonal and self-employment reasons.

The vast majority of non-seasonal permits – 30,105 – are reserved for work in the haulage, construction, shipbuilding, mechanics, telecoms, hotel tourism and food industries, according to a Labour Ministry press release.

500 are allocated for self-employment, including entrepreneur investors who will create at least three jobs, artists, and founders of start-ups, among other categories.

The decreto flussi, which is usually translated as ‘flows decree’, is the annual piece of legislation which governs the number of work permits available to those coming to Italy from outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA).

READ ALSO: The jobs in Italy that will be most in demand in 2023

The latest decreto flussi has significantly increased the number of work permits available, up from 69,700 in 2022 and 30,000 in 2021.

However it also introduces new and stricter criteria for issuing the permits.

For non-seasonal permits, employers must now confirm with the relevant job centres that no qualified Italian nationals are available to perform the work before putting in an authorisation request.

The stipulation comes into force as the Italian government cuts unemployment benefits for those in Italy who are deemed fit to work.

The requirement is waived, however, for those who have completed training programmes in their country of origin that are specifically designed to send workers to Italy under the decreto flussi.

Applications for this year’s permits will open on March 27th.

Getting one of these permits is just the start. As a non-EEA citizen, there are three main documents you’ll need to live and work in Italy: a work permit (nulla osta), a work visa (visto) and a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno).

Find out more information about the types of Italian work visa available here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases or assist with job applications.

For more information about visa and residency permit applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura (police headquarters) in Italy.