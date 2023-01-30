Read news from:
WORKING IN ITALY

Italy confirms how many work permits it will grant in 2023

Italy's government has published its 'decreto flussi' for 2023, revealing how many work permits will be released this year.

Published: 30 January 2023 12:48 CET
Italy has confirmed how many work permits it will issue to foreign nationals in 2023.
Photo by Marcello PATERNOSTRO / AFP.

The decree, published in Italy’s Official Gazette on January 26th, grants a total of up to 82,705 permits for foreign workers for 2023.

Over half of those – 44,000 – are allocated for seasonal work, with the remaining 38,705 available for non-seasonal and self-employment reasons.

The vast majority of non-seasonal permits – 30,105 – are reserved for work in the haulage, construction, shipbuilding, mechanics, telecoms, hotel tourism and food industries, according to a Labour Ministry press release.

500 are allocated for self-employment, including entrepreneur investors who will create at least three jobs, artists, and founders of start-ups, among other categories.

The decreto flussi, which is usually translated as ‘flows decree’, is the annual piece of legislation which governs the number of work permits available to those coming to Italy from outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA).

The latest decreto flussi has significantly increased the number of work permits available, up from 69,700 in 2022 and 30,000 in 2021.

However it also introduces new and stricter criteria for issuing the permits.

For non-seasonal permits, employers must now confirm with the relevant job centres that no qualified Italian nationals are available to perform the work before putting in an authorisation request.

The stipulation comes into force as the Italian government cuts unemployment benefits for those in Italy who are deemed fit to work.

The requirement is waived, however, for those who have completed training programmes in their country of origin that are specifically designed to send workers to Italy under the decreto flussi.

Applications for this year’s permits will open on March 27th.

Getting one of these permits is just the start. As a non-EEA citizen, there are three main documents you’ll need to live and work in Italy: a work permit (nulla osta), a work visa (visto) and a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno).

Find out more information about the types of Italian work visa available here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases or assist with job applications.

For more information about visa and residency permit applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura (police headquarters) in Italy.

BREXIT

‘Seek legal advice’: Your advice on applying for Italian visas post-Brexit

Now that Britain is well and truly out of the EU, just how much harder is the process of moving to Italy from the UK after Brexit? British readers share their experiences of applying for visas as 'third country nationals'.

Published: 16 January 2023 16:20 CET
Updated: 18 January 2023 09:05 CET
Freedom of movement between the UK and Italy may be over, but the desire many people have to move between the two countries to live and work remains very much alive.

To learn more about how the process of moving to Italy as a British national has changed in the past couple of years, The Local asked British readers for your experiences of applying for an Italian visa post-Brexit.

The two most common routes explored by those who responded were a spousal visa – for which you need to be married to an Italian citizen – and an elective residency visa, which requires a sizeable passive income.

A spousal visa application is generally regarded to stand a much higher chance of success than the elective residency visa, for obvious reasons – but it isn’t without its challenges, as reader Alex James found.

James was ultimately successful in his application to relocate from London to Terracina, Lazio with his Italian wife, but describes the process, which took five months in total and cost several hundred euros, as “a nightmare”.

“Dealing with the office workers, no one seemed to know what they were doing and had a genuine lack of interest in helping you,” he writes.

He singles out officials at the Agenzia delle entrate – Italy’s tax agency, with which all residents are required to register – as being particularly obstructive: “they were so unhelpful and didn’t allow my wife to help translate”.

Those questionnaire respondents who didn’t have Italian spouses instead opted to apply for the elective residency visa.

This option is generally only available to retirees, as you’re not allowed to work when you arrive; and requires a substantial passive income.

You'll need a generous passive income to be granted an elective residency visa in Italy.

You’ll need a generous passive income to be granted an elective residency visa in Italy. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

The latter requirement tripped up one anonymous writer who had hoped to move to Veneto, but whose application was denied “due to insufficient income, despite substantial savings.”

The amount of supporting evidence required for the visa is “VERY onerous,” says Jan Bennett, who recently started her application process and hopes to relocate from Staffordshire to Penne, Abruzzo.

“We have to provide evidence of income and assets, to meet a threshold that does not seem to be actually documented anywhere,” she adds.

“So far, it is very complex and stressful as we keep being told different things by different people.”

Julia Hurstfield from Cheshire purchased a home in Umbria with her spouse in May 2022 with a view to moving over with the elective residency visa.

They managed to get an appointment to file their application eight weeks later – but, like our other respondent, were turned down on insufficient income grounds.

The couple then turned to an Italian legal team who believe they do meet the threshold but were mis-assessed the first time around, largely due to the requirement to apply on separate forms despite having joint bank accounts.

They are now making a second application, having already spent £3,000 on legal costs so far. So far, they’ve found the process “frustrating and stressful.”

“The UK and Italian websites do not provide sufficient or detailed information to make this process viable,” Hurstfield says. Her advice for those planning to make an application?

“Seek legal advice and assistance from experienced and specialist lawyers who can assist and fully advise you at the outset.”

“I was a UK lawyer and we fully researched what was required & followed the recommendations but it wasn’t enough,” she adds.

“Spend the money at the outset and pay the lawyers… as always it’s a question of presentation!”

Thanks to everyone who took the time to respond to our survey, including those who are not quoted here.

Have you applied for a visa in order to move from the UK to Italy post-Brexit? How did your experience compare? Please share your thoughts with other readers in the comments section below.

