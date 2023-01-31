For members
BUREAUCRACY
EXPLAINED: How to write a formal email in Italian
Knowing how to write a polite email will make your life in Italy much easier. Here’s a quick guide to the style rules.
Published: 31 January 2023 10:24 CET
Whether you’re applying for a job or arranging a viewing for a flat, knowing how to write a formal email will improve your chances of success. Photo by Christin HUME via Unsplash
WORKING IN ITALY
What happens to your Italian residency permit if you lose your job?
Losing your job is never ideal, but for those in Italy on a work visa there's another layer of worry. Will you lose your residency rights? Can you stay in Italy while you look for a new job? Here's what happens.
Published: 30 January 2023 17:39 CET
