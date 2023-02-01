Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

’41-bis’: Italy’s harsh prison regime under new scrutiny after anarchist protests

A 100-day hunger strike by an anarchist leader has reignited debate in Italy over the use of Western Europe’s harshest prison regime for dangerous offenders.

Published: 1 February 2023 11:26 CET
'41-bis': Italy's harsh prison regime under new scrutiny after anarchist protests
Mafia bosses are kept in near-total isolation in Italy under strict rules designed to prevent them from running operation from behind bars, but rights groups say these rules should not be applied to other prisoners. (File photo: Angele RICCIARDI / AFP)

Around 730 people in Italy are subject to the country’s highly restrictive detention regime known as ‘41-bis’, which means near-total isolation and severe restrictions on family visits.

This treatment is reserved for mafia bosses and other offenders deemed highly dangerous, and there’s little appetite in the country to soften it.

READ ALSO: Italian police seize €250 million and arrest 56 in latest mafia blitz

But a 100-day hunger strike by one prisoner under this regime, anarchist Alfredo Cospito, has renewed debate over the use of 41-bis and forced the Italian government to defend it.

Cospito, 55, was placed under the regime after being sentenced to a total of three decades in jail for two separate attacks. 

He has been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days at a prison in Sardinia in protest at treatment and conditions which supporters say amount to torture.

Anarchists around Europe are “targeting Italy” in violent protests over Cospito’s worsening health, the Italian foreign minister said on Tuesday, with last weekend alone seeing Italy’s consulate in Barcelona vandalised, a diplomat’s car in Berlin set ablaze and a molotov cocktail hurled at a Rome police station.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government called a press conference to announce that Cospito’s 41-bis status would not be revoked, but said the prisoner had been transferred to a Milan prison with an on-site health clinic.

First created as an emergency measure amid mafia bombings in the 1980s and 90s, Article 41-bis of the penal code has become a key weapon in the state’s arsenal against organised crime. It can also be applied to other violent crimes and terrorism.

“In Western and Northern Europe this regime is the strictest for dangerous and organised criminals,” Anna Sergi, a professor of criminology at the University of Essex, told AFP.

Restrictions include isolation in single cells away from the main prison population, limited yard time in small groups, and one short monthly visit with family members, separated by a glass wall.

Books and newspapers sent from outside prison are prohibited.

In cutting off prisoners’ communication with the outside, the goal is to stop mafia bosses from running their organisations from behind bars.

It also aims to convince them to turn state witness – only by collaborating with authorities can inmates be put under a less harsh regime.

Despite campaigns to abolish it, many in Italy “associate this regime with mafiosi, and there is a strong feeling that mafiosi deserve it no matter what”, said Sergi.

But it remains controversial.

In 2019, the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee said the restrictions “pose a threat to the subtle balance between the fight against organised crime and the preservation of a tenuous sense of the concept of rehabilitation”.

Both the European Court of Human Rights and Italy’s Constitutional Court have upheld 41-bis but called for modifications, such as an end to the censorship of inmate-lawyer correspondence and allowing inmates to cook in their cells.

Matteo Messina Denaro, the Cosa Nostra boss arrested in Sicily on January 16th after 30 years on the run, is among those placed under 41-bis.

But prisoner rights group Antigone says the decision to apply the regime to anarchist Cospito is “an exaggeration”.

READ ALSO: Messina Denaro: How Italy caught ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years

He was put under 41-bis last May, for four years, after being found to have maintained contacts with anarchists from jail.

Judged to be the leader of Italy’s Informal Anarchist Federation, Cospito was sentenced in 2014 to nearly 11 years in prison for shooting the chief executive of a nuclear power company in the knee two years earlier.

He was later handed a separate 20-year sentence for setting two homemade bombs outside a police barracks in 2006, a crime the courts deemed terrorist in nature.

In December, a Rome court rejected an appeal by Cospito’s lawyers to remove him from 41-bis, citing his deteriorating health. A new appeal is now before the Supreme Court, with a hearing set for March 7.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MAFIA

Italian police seize €250 million and arrest 56 in latest mafia blitz

In its latest mafia sting, Italian police took down a large 'Ndrangheta ring in southern Calabria, placing 56 people under investigation including a regional councillor and a former head of the regional tourism board.

Published: 26 January 2023 17:48 CET
Italian police seize €250 million and arrest 56 in latest mafia blitz

The early-morning blitz by over 300 police focused on areas of Calabria – Italy’s poorest region – under the control of the Mancuso clan, a powerful branch of the infamous ‘Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing ‘maxi-trial’.

Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.

READ ALSO: ‘Ndrangheta: It’s time to bust some myths about the Calabrian mafia

Besides alleged mafia members, the operation also snared businessmen, a regional councillor released from prison days earlier, a former head of the regional tourism board and two civil servants, police said.

The incarcerated boss of the clan, Luigi Mancuso, also known as “The Supreme”, is the biggest mafioso in the massive mafia trial that started in January 2021.

Still, police said, his clan and affiliates, including the La Rosa and Accortini families, have continued to dominate illegal activities in the Vibo Valentia province, which is located right on the toe of Italy’s boot and is widely known as the ‘Coast of the Gods’ due to its stunning coastal views.

One mafia scheme involved the infiltration of a foreign tour operator in Pizzo Calabro, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

No one talks

In Calabria, the extent of the ‘Ndrangheta’s reach in the local economy has made it near impossible to eradicate it.

By controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe, the ‘Ndrangheta has surpassed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra in power and wealth. It has extended far beyond its rural roots and now operates internationally, with illegal gains reinvested in the legitimate economy.

In the area around Vibo Valentia, extortion of local businesses and the fixing of public tenders is also common.

The allegations against those arrested Thursday include the transport and sale of stolen farm machinery to Malta and Romania, police said.

The sting carried out on Thursday extended to other parts of Calabria, Palermo in Sicily and as far as Rome and Milan, police said.

READ ALSO: Meet Nicola Gratteri, the prosecutor leading Italy’s battle against the mafia

In a press conference, anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, whose efforts to defeat the ‘Ndrangheta have forced him to live under police escort for over 30 years, called the group a “fierce mafia syndicate” controlling areas around the tourist resort of Tropea.

Francesco Messina, who leads Italy’s organised crime investigative unit (DAC), cited the economic power of the clan, which relies locally on “substantial” extortion activity.

The “total absence” of complaints to authorities was striking, Messina said, underscoring the ‘Ndrangheta’s power to intimidate.

By Alexandria Sage

SHOW COMMENTS