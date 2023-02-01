For members
MOVING TO ITALY
Reader question: What are the rules on moving household goods to Italy?
If you plan to bring furniture and other household items with you when moving to Italy, here's a look at how import tax applies and the other rules in place.
Published: 1 February 2023 12:41 CET
What are the rules on transporting furniture and other household goods to Italy? Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash
For members
VISAS
How to apply for an Italian elective residency visa from the UK
If you're a non-EU UK resident or a British citizen who wants to move to Italy post-Brexit, the elective residency visa is one of the options available to you. Here's how to apply from the UK.
Published: 31 January 2023 09:35 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments