Venice Carnival: What to expect if you’re attending in 2023
After three years of toned-down celebrations, Venice's famous Carnival is finally set to return to its former grandeur. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s edition.
Published: 2 February 2023 13:16 CET
The upcoming edition of the Venice Carnival will be the first one without pandemic-related restrictions since 2019. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP
La Bella Vita: The best Italian-language podcasts, and unexpected foods you’ll find in Italy
From Italian podcasts to surprising delicacies and our favourite overlooked travel destinations, new weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.
Published: 27 January 2023 15:41 CET
Updated: 28 January 2023 11:50 CET
