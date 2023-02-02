For members
WORKING IN ITALY
What to know about getting an Italian work permit in 2023
Italy has released details of the number of work permits available this year and which types of workers can apply. Here's what to know if you're thinking of moving to Italy for work from outside the EU.
Published: 2 February 2023 17:28 CET
Construction and shipbuilding are two of the industries Italy is allocating work permits for amid a shortage of staff in these sectors. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
VISAS
How to apply for an Italian elective residency visa from the UK
If you're a non-EU UK resident or a British citizen who wants to move to Italy post-Brexit, the elective residency visa is one of the options available to you. Here's how to apply from the UK.
Published: 31 January 2023 09:35 CET
