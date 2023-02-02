For members
What you need to know about opening a bank account in Italy
There are a few things to know before choosing the right place to put your cash in Italy. Here’s our guide to finding the best bank for you.
Published: 2 February 2023 10:40 CET
Italy has a large number of banks to choose from, with varying fees and account types. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
From renovations to cinema tickets: The Italian tax ‘bonuses’ you could claim in 2023
Italy's latest budget bill has confirmed which of the tax breaks or 'bonuses' will continue into 2023. From property purchases and renovations to cinema tickets, here's what you could save money on in Italy this year.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:26 CET
Updated: 5 January 2023 12:31 CET
