FOOD & DRINK

‘Declaration of war’: Outrage in Italy over New York Times tomato carbonara

Anger has erupted in Italy after the New York Times featured a ‘tomato carbonara’ recipe including sugo along with the eggs, and replacing pork cheek and pecorino with bacon and parmesan.

Published: 3 February 2023 14:18 CET
'Declaration of war': Outrage in Italy over New York Times tomato carbonara
Fans of the traditional Italian carbonara recipe were outraged this week by a version including tomato sugo. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

“Tomatoes are not traditional in carbonara, but they lend a bright tang to the dish,” the US newspaper said in a tweet this week that was shared more than 800 times, almost exclusively alongside disparaging comments.

Italian social media users were predictably outraged by the unorthodox recipe, describing it as “revolting” and “ridiculous”.

“This should be illegal,” said one Italian Twitter user, while another described the suggestion of adding tomatoes to carbonara as a “declaration of war”.

Rome’s local edition of the Repubblica newspaper called the recipe a “provocation”, and a daytime television show on Rai 1 devoted a long segment on Thursday afternoon to denouncing the New York Times recipe, featuring a panel discussion and a demonstration of the correct way to make a classic carbonara.

The traditional version of the dish, which is typical of Rome and its surrounding Lazio region, is made with eggs, pork cheek (guanciale), pecorino cheese and pepper,  and, as any Italian will tell you, absolutely no cream – or tomato.

This was in fact not the first time the New York Times had published its controversial tomato carbonara recipe.

It previously appeared in the newspaper’s cooking supplement back in February 2021, when it attracted a similar wave of mockery and revulsion in Italy and beyond.

At that time, Italian agricultural association Coldiretti called the US newspaper’s recipe “a disturbing knockoff of the prestigious dish” and complained that carbonara was “one of the most disfigured Italian recipes”.

Italian chefs also warned international cooks against going too far with unorthodox versions of carbonara and other classic Italian recipes.

“Some versions may be seen as a homage, and other ones more as an insult,” food journalist and carbonara expert Eleonora Cozzella told AFP in 2021.

“The important thing is never to cross the line that betrays the spirit of the dish,” she said.

“The problem is never tradition versus innovation, but tradition versus betrayal.”

LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Pasta, coffee, and the signs you’re becoming Italian

From how your eating habits become more Italian (without you even realising it) to the best ways to prepare and drink coffee, our new weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 21 January 2023 10:03 CET
Updated: 23 January 2023 09:01 CET
La Bella Vita: Pasta, coffee, and the signs you're becoming Italian

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

The longer you spend in Italy, the more you might find yourself adapting to Italian culture in ways you didn’t expect. For Brits like me, that might mean swapping your tea with milk for black espresso. For Americans it could be that your tastebuds have slowly become less accustomed to spicy foods (good tacos are, sadly, hard to find in Italy). And you’ve heard all about the tomatoes, but are you eating more lentils yet?

Once you find yourself eating pasta on an almost daily basis and reacting to the idea of fast food with a heartfelt ‘che schifo!’ you’ll know there’s really no going back. These are just some of the eating and drinking habits you might see change over time:

17 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in Italy

With all that pasta in mind, if you want to make sure your favourite recipe is executed in truly flawless Italian style we’ve got some expert advice on nailing the technique for saucing all of your pasta dishes correctly every time – and there’s more to it than you might expect.

Ask an Italian: How do you sauce pasta properly?

And then there’s the coffee. Whether you prefer yours from an espresso machine or the iconic stovetop moka coffee pot – personally I find it hard to pick a favourite – everyone who’s spent even a short time in Italy knows there’s an art to preparing and drinking coffee all’italiana

This rich tradition comes with a set of rules and norms that can be hard to navigate if you weren’t born in the country, so here’s our complete guide to where, when and how to drink coffee like a true Italian.

Where, when and how to drink coffee like an Italian

A shot of dark, velvety coffee is more than just a quick caffeine hit: Italy’s espresso is a prized social and cultural ritual the country considers a part of its national heritage. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The weather has taken a turn for the worse this week and many parts of northern Italy are experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. It sounds obvious now, but before I moved to Italy I didn’t realise just how bitterly cold it gets, and my first winter in Tuscany was a bit of a shock. Luckily, Italians from around the peninsula share a love of talking – or complaining – about cold and wet weather so there were plenty of people ready to commiserate.

Here are ten Italian phrases you can throw into your weather-related conversations during these chilly days:

Ten phrases to talk about cold and wet weather in Italian

And have you noticed how some Italian translations of English-language film titles bear very little resemblance to the original? I first realised this when an Italian friend told me how they always watched something called ‘Mamma ho perso l’aereo’ at Christmas, and described the plot, which sounded identical to that of Home Alone…

From the very literal to the improbable, here’s a non-exhaustive list of our favourite Italian movie title translations.

Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

Remember if you’d like to have this weekly newsletter sent straight to your inbox you can sign up for it via Newsletter preferences in “My Account”.

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you’d like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected]

