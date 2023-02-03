Read news from:
Austria
MIGRANT CRISIS

Italy recovers eight bodies from migrant boat off Sicily

Italy's coastguard has recovered the bodies of eight people who died of cold and hunger in the Mediterranean, officials said on Friday, as a spat rages over Rome's crackdown on rescue boats in the world's deadliest crossing.

Published: 3 February 2023 10:43 CET
Rescued migrants on a coastguard patrol boat off the coast of Lampedusa. (File photo by Mauro Seminara / AFP)

Rescuers found the bodies of five men and three women – one of whom was pregnant – in a boat late on Thursday, Filippo Mannino, the mayor of the islandof Lampedusa, told AFP.

The 42 survivors on board were brought ashore, he said.

The rescued migrants were soaked through and those who perished were believed to have died of cold and hunger, according to Italian media reports, citing translators who spoke to the survivors.

The bodies of two people were still missing, Italy’s Ansa news agency said.

Survivors said a four-month-old baby on board had died, and his mother in her grief had put the body in the sea. A man then jumped in to recover it, but drowned, they said, according to Ansa.

The baby’s mother was believed to be one of the three women who died.

The migrants told translators they had sailed from Sfax in Tunisia in the early hours of Saturday.

The deaths came as Europe’s Human Rights Commissioner urged Italy’s government to scrap or rewrite a new anti-immigration decree that takes aim at charity rescue vessels operating in the central Mediterranean.

The new decree adopted by the Italian government is considered a breach of international law, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said in a letter to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Thursday.

“I am concerned that the application of some of these rules could hinder the provision of life-saving assistance by NGOs in the Central Mediterranean and, therefore, may be at variance with Italy’s obligations under human rights and international law,” Mijatovic wrote.

Nearly 5,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the start of the year, according to the interior ministry, up from just over 3,000 in the same period last year and 1,000 in 2021.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has accused charity ships of encouraging people traffickers.

Charity vessels only rescue around 10 percent of migrants brought to safety in Italy, while most are saved by Italian coastguard or navy vessels.

IMMIGRATION

‘More will drown’: Italy accused of breaking international law on migrant rescues

Twenty charities slammed Italy's new rules on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean on Thursday, saying that they violate international law and are likely to result in more deaths.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:57 CET
Under the new decree, which came into effect this week, charity vessels must head “without delay” to the Italian port assigned to them after each rescue, which aid groups say will limit the number of people they can help.

Such vessels often perform multiple rescues of people who get into trouble attempting the world’s most dangerous crossing, before heading back to shore.

“The Italian decree law contradicts international maritime, human rights and European law,” the aid organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said in a joint statement.

“The decreased presence of rescue ships will inevitably result in more people tragically drowning at sea,” they added.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s new government has vowed to stop the charity vessels from performing what it calls a “ferry” service from North Africa.

But the order “to proceed immediately to a port, while other people are in distress at sea, contradicts the captain’s obligation to render immediate assistance to people in distress, as enshrined in” international maritime law, the aid groups said.

The problem was compounded by Rome’s recent move to frequently assign the ships ports which are further from search and rescue areas, they said.

“Both factors are designed to keep SAR (search and rescue) vessels out of the rescue area for prolonged periods and reduce their ability to assist people in distress,” they said.

The decree also states that charities must start gathering information from those rescued about their potential requests for asylum, and share the data with the Italian authorities.

The charities said it was “the duty of states to initiate this process and a private vessel is not an appropriate place for this”.

“Asylum requests should be dealt with on dry land only after disembarkation to a place of safety, and only once immediate needs are covered, as recently clarified by the UN Refugee Agency,” they said.

Captains of ships which break the new rules face fines of up to 50,000 euros and can have their vessels confiscated.

Parliament has two months to convert the decree into law. It can undergo changes in that time.

The charities urged lawmakers to oppose the decree, and appealed for “a strong reaction” against it from Brussels and other European countries.

EU spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said on Thursday that “no matter” the decree, Italy “must respect the international laws and the law of the sea”.

Meloni’s government took office in October on a strongly anti-migration platform.

Some 105,000 people landed in Italy after making sea crossins, according to the interior ministry. Most of the arrivals were rescued and brought to shore by Italian navy or coastguard vessels, not charity ships.

At least 20,218 people have died or gone missing on the crossing since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

