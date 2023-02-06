For members
VISAS
Five expert tips for getting your Italian elective residency visa approved
Here are the main things you should know if you want to succeed first time round when applying for Italy's popular - but elusive - elective residency visa.
Published: 6 February 2023 12:48 CET
Here's what you should know if you want to move to Italy on an ERV. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.
For members
WORKING IN ITALY
What to know about getting an Italian work permit in 2023
Italy has released details of the number of work permits available this year and which types of workers can apply. Here's what to know if you're thinking of moving to Italy for work from outside the EU.
Published: 2 February 2023 17:28 CET
Updated: 6 February 2023 09:05 CET
Updated: 6 February 2023 09:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments