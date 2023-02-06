On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Tasting experiences in Florence

Monday, February 6th is the last day of Fuori di Taste, a city-wide food and drinks fair currently in its 16th instalment.

The evening will start off at Harry’s Bar with tastings of where gin-makers will offer a sample of their best locally sourced creations.

The “journey through taste” will continue at the Vetreria Restaurant, where fusion cuisine will merge Florentine dishes with Latin American classics.

The evening will end at the Stellar Restaurant, where customers will be able to sample the famous Savini Tartufi truffles.

The first two events are free, whereas tickets to the last one are 60 euros per person.

Tuesday

Sanremo music festival

The 73rd edition of Italy’s most famous song competition, the Sanremo music festival, will start on Tuesday, February 7th.

Held in the Ligurian seaside city of the same name, the Sanremo festival will see 25 artists battle it out for the top spot over five nights, with the winner being crowned on Saturday, February 11th.

Though its appeal might not be immediately obvious to outsiders, the show is a cornerstone of Italian popular culture and most locals wouldn’t swap il festival for any other TV programme in the world.

Thursday

European Council meeting on migrant crisis

European leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet on Thursday, February 9th to start work on a common plan of action over the migrant crisis.

Since it came to power with a strongly anti-migration stance, the Italian government has been demanding changes to the EU-wide approach to managing migration.

The meeting comes after more deaths were reported off Sicily last week, and Europe’s Human Rights Commissioner urged Italy’s government to scrap or rewrite a new anti-immigration decree that takes aim at charity rescue vessels operating in the central Mediterranean.

Train strike in Lombardy

Staff from the Lombardy region’s Trenord will take part in a 22-hour strike, from 2am to 11.50pm, on Thursday, February 9th.

It’s currently unclear how widespread the disruption will be or whether Trenord will operate minimum services on the day. See the company’s website for further information.

Friday

Venice Carnival’s flagship event begins

After three years of toned-down celebrations, Venice’s famous Carnival is finally set to return to its former splendour.

Original Signs, the main event of this year’s edition, will begin at 6.30pm on Friday, February 10th at the iconic Venetian Arsenal, the former seat of the Venetian navy.

Tickets to the show can be bought here.

Circular fashion fair in Milan

Lombardy’s capital will hold a two-day sustainable fashion event

Over 80 businesses, from start-ups to major brands, will take part in the fair, which includes exhibitions, art performances, seminars and workshops promoting the circular economy as an essential model to tackle global waste and climate change.

The event, promoted and sponsored by Milan’s city council, will take place at BASE Milano. The full programme is available here.