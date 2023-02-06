Read news from:
TELL US: What is dating an Italian really like?

There are plenty of stereotypes about Italians and romance, but is there any truth to them? And are there any secrets to making a relationship work with an Italian? We'd love to hear about your experiences.

Published: 6 February 2023 16:56 CET
Italians have a reputation for being serious romantics - but is it deserved, and are the cultural differences ever too big to overcome? (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Have you ever been swept off your feet while visiting Italy? Did it all end in tears? Or have you managed to make your bi-cultural relationship last the distance? With Valentine’s Day approaching, we’re gathering real-life stories and advice from readers who have experience of romantic relationships with Italians.

Obviously the cultural differences which crop up will vary depending on where you, the non-Italian partner, are from. But we want to hear about how you’ve navigated cultural divides to find love – or whether you have a more cautionary tale.

Whatever your experience, please take a few minutes to fill out our survey below and share your wisdom. Answers may be published in a future article on The Local.

Click here to start the survey.

MOVING TO ITALY

Tell us: What do you wish you’d known before moving to Italy?

Moving abroad is a steep learning curve. We'd love to hear what lessons you've learned from life in Italy, and what you wish you'd known before you arrived.

Published: 10 November 2022 13:04 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 09:07 CET
Whether you moved to Italy for love or the lifestyle, you’ll know there’s a lot to get to grips with and plenty of surprises in store. 

Many readers tell us about the pitfalls they experienced too. Maybe you had difficulties with bureaucracy or finding the right place to live, or perhaps you committed a cultural faux pas because you weren’t familiar with the Italian way of life.

For a future article, we’re asking what you wish someone had told you about life in Italy before you moved here.

And if you have any sage words of advice for others thinking of making the move, we’d love to hear them too.

Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey below and share your wisdom with other readers of The Local:

 

