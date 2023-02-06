TELL US: What is dating an Italian really like?

Have you ever been swept off your feet while visiting Italy? Did it all end in tears? Or have you managed to make your bi-cultural relationship last the distance? With Valentine’s Day approaching, we’re gathering real-life stories and advice from readers who have experience of romantic relationships with Italians.

READ ALSO: Here’s how to talk about love, sex, and dating in Italian

Obviously the cultural differences which crop up will vary depending on where you, the non-Italian partner, are from. But we want to hear about how you’ve navigated cultural divides to find love – or whether you have a more cautionary tale.

Whatever your experience, please take a few minutes to fill out our survey below and share your wisdom. Answers may be published in a future article on The Local.

Click here to start the survey.