LIVING IN ITALY
13 essential phone apps to make your life in Italy easier
From commuting to grocery shopping, mobile apps have made many of our daily tasks simpler. Here are the best apps to have on your phone if you live in Italy.
Published: 7 February 2023 11:40 CET
ROME
What are the best Rome neighbourhoods for international residents?
Whether you're moving to Rome for the first time or are looking for a new neighbourhood to live in, here are five of the best 'quartieri' for foreign nationals.
Published: 2 February 2023 09:21 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:58 CET
