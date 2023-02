The 2023 Super Bowl, one of the most anticipated events in the American sporting calendar, will unfold in the early hours of Monday, February 13th, with kickoff scheduled for 12.30am Italian time.

This year’s edition will see the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona in what should be one of the most electrifying (and high-scoring) contests in recent years.

But how can American football fans catch the game in Italy?

There are a few options available, starting with watching the match on Italian TV.

RAI, Italy’s public broadcaster, has bought the rights to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, and will show the game on Rai2.

The above channel is available on all Italian TVs and viewing will be free of charge.

For those who might not have access to a TV, Super Bowl LVII will also be available on RAI’s streaming platform, RaiPlay, which can be accessed online at the following link or through the RaiPlay mobile app.

Once again, viewing will be free of charge, but you’ll be asked to set up an account first.

RAI will not have exclusive rights to the Super Bowl as streaming platform DAZN Italia will also air the game live, though you’ll have to subscribe to the service to access the game – subscription plans start from 12.99 euros.

Unlike RAI, DAZN will make the broadcast available for replay right after the game, which makes it the best option for those looking to get some shut-eye and catch the game later on Monday.

With that being said, the Super Bowl isn’t just a game. It’s also an exceptional viewing experience that many love to share with fellow fans.

Unfortunately, there are very few chances to watch the game in the company of others in Italy due to the time of the broadcast and tight national laws on venues’ opening times.

However, some establishments across the boot, especially in major cities, will still show the match.

For instance, Hard Rock Cafe branches in Venice, Florence and Rome will all show the 2023 Super Bowl, with the venues offering special tailgate menus and music performances for the occasion.