CULTURE
Wine, masks and debauchery: How did Italy’s Carnival tradition begin?
Towns across Italy are holding pageants and parades as Carnival season begins, but few people know the true origins of this festivity, writes Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 8 February 2023 15:54 CET
Masks for sale in Venice during Carnival season - a tradition with ancient, and much wilder, roots. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
DISCOVER ITALY
Beyond Venice: Seven of Italy’s most magical carnivals
Italy's carnival season brings colour and fun to the grey month of February, and Venice is far from the only place putting on a show.
Published: 7 February 2023 11:15 CET
