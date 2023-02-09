Read news from:
AMERICANS IN ITALY

Have your say: What do Americans in Italy need to know about Italian life?

Share your views and advice on what Americans in Italy need to know about life in the country and if there are any bureaucratic or cultural issues you need The Local to explore.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:42 CET
Updated: 9 February 2023 11:16 CET
What do Americans in Italy need to know about Italian life? Photo by Braden Collum on Unsplash

The Local is launching a new monthly newsletter geared towards Americans living in Italy and also those who visit frequently or aim to move to the country.

The newsletter will just be for members of The Local and feature the relevant news and essential information for Americans as well as explain some of the bureaucratic hurdles they need to overcome.

We will also look at the big issues you want us to explore.

If you’d like to receive the Americans in Italy newsletter and get access to all our relevant articles you can see our special offer to join The Local Italy here and then go to your newsletter options to sign up.

Or if you’re already a member you can sign up using the box below.
 

Please take a minute to fill in the survey below and share your own views and advice with American readers.

 

US citizens in Italy now allowed to renew passports online

The US Department of State has announced a new scheme enabling Americans living in Italy to pay to renew their passports online.

Published: 26 May 2022 14:30 CEST
The US State Department’s ‘online payment program’ allows adult Americans in Italy to pay to renew their passport over the internet, according to a recent announcement published on the website of the US embassy to Italy.

The scheme means US citizens can now apply to renew their passport without having to make an in-person appointment at the US embassy or a general consulate in Italy, as was previously the case.

Applicants can pay the $130 renewal fee via the US government’s secure payment site and will then need to post their application documents to the embassy or a consulate (a tracked courier service is highly recommended).

Once the new passport is ready, they can opt to collect the travel document in person or receive it via courier, completing the entire process remotely.

The announcement states that the service, which opened on May 22nd, is open to US citizens over the age of 16 who are officially resident in Italy or the Republic of San Marino – with some restrictions.

To be eligible for the online payment service, applicants must have been at least 16 years old when their most recent passport was issued, and the passport should have been issued no more than 15 years ago and should have a 10-year validity period.

The applicant must have a valid Italian mailing address and be able to send their undamaged passport to the US embassy or one of the general consulates in Florence, Milan or Naples.

Parents can not use the service when applying for new passports for their minor children under the age of 16, but must continue to apply in person.

16 and 17-year-old applicants require parental consent and must make an appointment to apply in person, though they can still make the payment online.

The announcement highlights that the service is available only for the renewal of passport books, and not passport cards.

