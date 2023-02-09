Read news from:
CULTURE

How visitors can see restored Florence baptistry mosaics up close

Restorers launched a groundbreaking project in Florence's historic Baptistry on Wednesday, allowing visitors a unique view of magnificent mosaics including a three-headed devil which inspired Italian poet Dante.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:04 CET
A restorer works on the mosaic ceiling at the Baptistery of San Giovanni, one of the most ancient churches in Florence. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

For the next six years, tourists will be able to climb a specially-engineered, mushroom-shaped scaffold to examine up close over 1,000 square metres of richly-coloured and gold biblical depictions in the dome.

The cycle of medieval mosaics, made with an estimated 10 million tesserae measuring between five to 20 millimetres each, were designed by three generations of artists, including Cimabue, believed to be the painter Giotto’s teacher.

“It will be the first – and I hope last – time that the public will be able to see these mosaics up close, because it will mean this restoration was a success,” architect and project manager Samuele Caciagli told AFP.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

The ceiling of the octagonal Baptistery, which sits opposite the Duomo in Florence’s historic centre and which has hosted baptisms including that of Dante Alighieri in 1266, was last restored over a century ago.

But now “there are cracks in every segment (of the dome) and a series of depressions… as well as detachments from the surface,” Beatrice Agostini, who oversees the restoration team, told AFP.

Since 2014, Florence’s Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore organisation has been carrying out a 10-million-euro restoration of the whole building, with the white and green marble interior walls finished last year.

Scaffolding for the ceiling work had to be designed in such a way as to keep doors open to the over one million people who visit the Tuscan city’s oldest religious monument every year.

The Baptistery of San Giovanni, Florence.(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

The solution was a “mushroom”, a central tower leading up to a 630-square-metre aluminium structure split over eight levels and hidden from the ground by a fabric “false ceiling”.

From February 24, visitors to the platform, which sits over 30 metres (98 feet) up, will climb to stand face to face with Christ, cherubs, virgins, monks and monsters.

Horned Satan, depicted chewing on three sinners while nearby a naked victim roasts on a spit, is widely believed to have been a source of inspiration for the representation of Hell in Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.

The mosaics have suffered from rainwater infiltration, and have also been damaged by earthquakes and the flood that devastated the city in 1966.

Restorers from the Archaeological Conservation Center, which specialises in mosaics, began on Wednesday the mammoth task of mapping the tiny tesserae one by one, gently brushing away dust as they are photographed.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

They will use ultrasound, georadar and thermal imaging tools, as well as pacometers, tools which will find pins and brackets used to prevent detaching mosaics from falling off during the last restoration in 1898 to 1907.

They will then reattach tesserae that are coming away and suture any cracks before “cleaning them to remove surface dirt that obscures the mosaic and its
natural brilliance”, Agostini said.

The restoration of the mosaics is expected to cost over 4.5 million euros.

The origins of the Baptistery, where a 14th-century antipope is buried and which appears in Dan Brown’s 2013 mystery thriller “Inferno”, are debated by scholars.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Many believe it was initially a Roman temple dedicated to the god Mars. Construction of the building in its present form was finished in 1128 and in 1225 work began to entirely cover the dome with mosaic tiles.

It would take about 70 years to finish the eight segments.

Now, the restorers’ mapping and exploration of the vivid world above “may reveal more of the little secrets this extremely enigmatic baptistery hides”, Agostini said.

By AFP’s Ella Ide

CULTURE

Wine, masks and debauchery: How did Italy’s Carnival tradition begin?

Towns across Italy are holding pageants and parades as Carnival season begins, but few people know the true origins of this festivity, writes Silvia Marchetti.

Published: 8 February 2023 15:54 CET
Wine, masks and debauchery: How did Italy’s Carnival tradition begin?

Masks, wild costumes, confetti, fried frappe and castagnole – Carnival’s back. But not everyone knows that these festivities date back to the dawn of time.

“At exactly the same time of the year, now, the Ancient Greeks celebrated the Baccanali, which they likely imported from Mesopotamia. Then the Romans turned the Greek partying into the Saturnali and Lupercali”, says Giorgio Franchetti, an historian of Ancient Rome.

READ ALSO: Beyond Venice: Seven of Italy’s most magical carnivals

During the Baccanali – feasts held in honor of Bacchus, or Dioysius, the god of wine – revelers would dance and get drunk on wine mixed with honey, which allowed them to let loose, free their souls and connect with the divinities and the afterworld. The wine supposedly sent them into a physical and spiritual ecstasy, a sort of purifying trance.

The ancient Romans took these wild events further. The Saturnali celebrations, in honor of Saturno, who was also the god of agriculture, coincided with the sowing of the fields and fertility rites.

“Lumps of earth would be overturned to allow the seeds to sink in, in the same way the Saturnali triggered an overturning of the established order, social roles and hierarchies: women would dress as men, men as women, slaves as masters, masters as slaves, and all partook in extreme acts”, says Franchetti. Wine and lavish meals went on for a week, and nobody, not even the slaves, worked.

Revellers in masks and costumes take part in the Venice Carnival. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The destruction of the known order of things by allowing people to vent out their desires and instincts once a year was necessary to maintain the establishment of such order. Creating chaos was the only rule; it was a blank cheque to debauchery.

Italians still have a saying: “A Carnevale ogni scherzo vale” (during Carnival any kind of trick goes). Morality and taboos drop, transgression takes over, the boundaries between evil and good, profane and sacred, blur.

READ ALSO: Did Valentine’s Day really originate in Italy?

The Saturnali were the celebration of a topsy-turvy subversive world, where disguises and masks concealed identities and allowed revelers to act with total freedom and commit all sorts of mischief.

Sexuality plays a key part: extreme sexual activity and sex role reversal triggered a strong fertility force believed to regenerate nature ahead of spring.

February was also when the empire honored the Febbris goddess, worshipped by the pre-Roman Etruscans too as a bringer of purification.

“The Ancient Romans had another festival as well during our period of Carnival; it was called Lupercali in honor of the god-wolf Luperco, otherwise known as Caco or Fauno, whose cult hails back to the Etruscans”, says Franchetti.

(Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

Luperco represented the most vicious human passions and animal instincts, and in his name a free pass to perversion was granted to the people.

According to Franchetti, who studied ancient sources, during the Lupercali drunk partygoers would wrap themselves in animal skins, before taking them off to run naked across the Roman forum – men, women and slaves alike. Random coupling and animal sacrifices were carried out. 

The nakedness symbolized that, for one moment of the year, all were equal. Wars paused, famine became a momentary abundance of food. It was a break from the harsh reality of authority. During one such Lupercali it is said even Julius Caesar participated and foresaw his future coronation as emperor, as in a vision.

When Christianity came along it overlapped with these pagan celebrations, making the need for social release even stronger.

Catholicism regulated and integrated carnival into the Christian calendar, marking it as a pre-Lent festivity.  And Lent, the 40-days period of reflection and profound soul-cleansing in preparation for Easter with fasting and penance, stopped the wild parties.

READ ALSO: Pagan witches and Mussolini: Why Italy’s Epiphany holiday has a curious history

Franchetti explains that the origin of the term ‘carnival’ stems from the Latin ‘carnem levare’, meaning ‘farewell to meat’, to mark Shrove Tuesday, the last day when eating fat or meat, considered an extravagance, was still allowed before Lent.

The perception and existence of a tyrannical church that terrified sinners with images of hell and punished vices, lust and amorality, only intensified peoples’ desire to have fun during carnival. 

And even the clergy couldn’t resist the party: for two centuries during the middle ages masked priests celebrated “the feast of the crazy” by using sausages instead of sacramental bread for mass. 

“If it wants to survive, society’s structured order needs Carnival as a momentary worship of chaos and disorder, to justify and strengthen such order”, says Franchetti.

