Italian PM faces popularity test in regional votes

Lazio and Lombardy, Italy's two most populous regions, will vote on Sunday and Monday in elections seen as the first popularity test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's three-month-old government.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:19 CET
Giorgia Meloni, Italy
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is set to face her first popularity test since the September 2022 elections. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Candidates backed by Meloni’s hard-right coalition are expected to triumph in elections to choose a new president and assembly members in Lombardy, Italy’s northern economic powerhouse, and Lazio, which includes the capital Rome.

Local issues will play a part, but “these elections represent a test for the government in the sense of how they are interpreted politically”, said Jean-Pierre Darnis, a political expert at Nice and Rome’s Luiss universities.

“The right seems ahead, and that will be presented by Giorgia Meloni as a continuation of the momentum of September,” when her far-right Brothers of Italy party came top in national elections, he told AFP.

However, the vote will be closely watched for signs of tensions between Meloni and her coalition partners – Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

The rise of the Brothers of Italy has been largely at the expense of its right-wing allies and, while Attilio Fontana, the League’s candidate, is expected be re-elected president of Lombardy with the coalition’s support, Meloni’s party is expected to secure the most votes.

Weakening Salvini?

Meloni’s party made history by securing 26 percent in September’s legislative elections, after which Meloni became Italy’s first female prime minister, at the helm of the most right-wing government in Rome since World War II.

After a campaign dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric, she has clamped down on migrant rescue charities operating in the central Mediterranean, but she has followed a more conventional line on international affairs.

Despite her euro-scepticism and often strident nationalism, Meloni has maintained ties with Paris and Berlin, while strongly backing the EU’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Brothers of Italy is currently polling at more than 29 percent, according to a YouTrend survey published on February 2nd, compared to 8.7 percent for the League and seven percent for Forza Italia.

Her coalition has also benefitted from a splintered opposition nationwide, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in search of a leader.

In Lombardy, president Attilio Fontana, a member of Salvini’s League and the candidate of Meloni’s coalition, is expected to be re-elected for another five-year term.

A January poll found Meloni’s party well ahead in the region, at around 25 percent, compared to barely 13 percent for the League.

Further south in Lazio, right-wing candidate Francesco Rocca is expected to win in the face of a divided opposition, replacing the Democratic Party’s Nicola Zingaretti, who resigned after being elected to parliament last year.

But Franco Pavoncello, a professor of political science at Rome’s John Cabot university, said the elections are unlikely to destabilise the government.

“I don’t think the result in Lombardy could weaken Salvini,” who has already seen his party trounced by Brothers of Italy in the national elections, Pavoncello said.

Salvini is also claiming success after cabinet ministers voted earlier this month to back more regional autonomy, even if the measure may not be implemented for years, if at all.

Italy’s regions enjoy a high level of autonomy, including over transport, healthcare and education, but the League – once named the Northern League – is pushing for more.

The results of both elections are expected from Monday evening onwards.

By Ljubomir Milasin

Second Italian minister takes anti-mafia reporter Saviano to court

Just weeks after going on trial in a case brought by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian investigative journalist Roberto Saviano was back in court on Wednesday facing allegations of defamation lodged by Meloni's deputy, Matteo Salvini.

Published: 1 February 2023 17:37 CET
Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, whose far-right League party is a key member of Meloni’s coalition, is suing the journalist for calling him the “minister of the criminal underworld” in a social media post in 2018.

In November, Saviano went on trial in a case brought by Meloni for calling her a “bastard” in 2020 over her attitude towards vulnerable migrants.

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but won September elections on a promise to curb mass migration.

Saviano, known for his international mafia bestseller “Gomorrah”, regularly clashes with Italy’s far-right and says the trials are an attempt to intimidate him.

He faces up to three years in prison if convicted in either trial.

“I think it is the only case in Western democracies where the executive asks the judiciary to lay down the boundaries within which it is possible to criticise it,” Saviano said in a declaration in court on Wednesday.

He said he was “blatantly the victim of intimidation by lawsuit”, on trial “for making my opinion, my thoughts, public”.

Press freedom watchdogs and supporters of Saviano have called for the suits to be scrapped. Meloni refused in November, despite criticism that her position of power makes it an unfair trial.

Armed guard

Saviano has lived under police protection since revealing the secrets of the Naples mafia in 2006.

But when Salvini was appointed interior minister in a previous government in June 2018, he suggested he might scrap Saviano’s armed guard.

The writer reacted on Facebook, saying Salvini “can be defined ‘the minister of the criminal underworld’,” an expression he said was coined by anti-fascist politician Gaetano Salvemini to describe a political system which exploited voters in Italy’s poorer South.

He accused Salvini of having profited from votes in Calabria to get elected senator, while failing to denounce the region’s powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia and focusing instead on seasonal migrants.

Salvini’s team are expected to reject any claim he is soft on the mafia.

Saviano’s lawyer said he will call as a witness the current interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, who at the time was in charge of evaluating the journalist’s police protection.

The next hearing was set for June 1st.

Watchdogs have warned of the widespread use in Italy of SLAPPS, lawsuits aimed at silencing journalists or whistleblowers.

Defamation through the media can be punished in Italy with prison sentences from six months to three years, but the country’s highest court has urged lawmakers to rewrite the law, saying jail time for such cases was unconstitutional.

Saviano is also being sued by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano in a civil defamation case brought in 2020, before Sangiuliano joined the cabinet.

A ruling in that case could come in the autumn. If he loses that case Saviano may have to pay up to 50,000 euros in compensation, his lawyer told AFP.

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, one of the lowest positions in western Europe.

