The six most popular regions for destination weddings in Italy

Destination weddings are a booming business in Italy. Here are the parts of the country overseas couples choose most often, and the reasons behind their tantalising appeal.

Published: 9 February 2023 16:24 CET
Two newlyweds in a field in Italy
Wedding tourism in Italy is worth €599 million a year. Photo by Foto Pettine via Unsplash

From Tom Cruise to George Clooney to Kim Kardashian, Italy has seen its fair share of celebrity weddings over the years. 

But, while the above A-listers may have set the trend, saying “I do” in the bel paese is no longer a preserve of the rich and famous.

In 2022 over 11,000 overseas couples tied the knot in Italy, making destination weddings an industry worth €599 million a year, according to a new report from Italy’s Tourism Studies Centre (CST). 

While the majority of couples (57 percent) came from within the European Union, the US was the single most represented country as just over 29 percent of newlyweds were American.

As for the most popular destinations for foreign weddings, the CST findings crowned Tuscany as the most sought-after region. Tuscany was chosen by 21 percent of foreign couples in 2022, followed by Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Sicily and Lazio. 

Here’s a look at why these Italian regions in particular are so appealing for a destination wedding.

Lazio

Located in the middle of the peninsula, Lazio is the region surrounding Italy’s capital, Rome. 

Aerial view of Rome at sunrise

With its timeless allure, Rome is one of the most popular destinations among foreign couples. Photo by Carlos IBÁÑEZ via Unsplash

With its timeless allure and wealth of artistic and architectural wonders, the ‘eternal city’ makes for a unique wedding destination, one where ancient history blends in with contemporary urban life. 

But Lazio has a lot more to offer than just Rome. The region has a verdant countryside which is peppered with historic villas and imposing manor houses. 

Lazio also has three major lakes (Bracciano, Vico and Bolsena), all of which are highly popular destinations for summer weddings. 

Sicily

With its small seaside towns and heavenly beaches, Sicily is a place like no other in Italy and there’s no shortage of unique wedding locations on the island. 

Taormina, Syracuse and Noto are all popular destinations offering unmatched backdrops to wedding ceremonies. 

Noto's Cathedral in Sicily

Noto, whose cathedral is pictured above, is one of Sicily’s most popular wedding locations. Photo by Antonio SASSA via Unsplash

But Sicily also conceals a bunch of lesser-known wedding venues in its mainland, which is home to grandiose villas and castles, including the popular Romeo Castle, at the northern foot of Mount Etna.

Puglia

From Bari to Gallipoli to Otranto, the southern region of Puglia has a seemingly endless array of coastal towns and villages where immaculate beaches are paired with iconic Baroque architecture. 

Much like Sicily, Puglia also boasts a number of superb rural areas, with countless masserie (fortified farmhouses) dotting the rugged landscape and making for flawless wedding venues.

A view of Monopoli, south of Bari, Italy

Puglia pairs immaculate beaches with iconic Baroque architecture. Photo by reisetopia via Unsplash

The Murge area, south of Andria and east of Bari, has dense concentrations of trulli, traditional dry stone huts with conical roofs which are increasingly used as the setting of exclusive wedding parties. 

Campania

Campania is known the world over for the sheer beauty of its coastline, especially the Costiera Amalfitana (Amalfi Coast).

From Positano to Amalfi to Ravello, the Amalfi Coast is dotted with small terraced villages where rugged slopes usually end in sublime beaches or cale (coves) with crystal-clear water.

A view of Amalfi, a terraced seaside village in Campania, Italy

Amalfi is one of the many gems of Campania’s Amalfi Coast. Photo by Sander CROMBACH via Unsplash

Campania has even more to offer to foreign couples as the heavenly islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida all provide superb backdrops to wedding ceremonies and parties.

Finally, Pozzuoli and Sorrento, located just north and south of Naples respectively, are two lively seaside towns with exquisite local architecture and landscapes.

Lombardy

In the north of the country, Lombardy is home to Italy’s economic powerhouse, Milan. 

While it might not have the appeal nor the beauty of Rome, the city of Milan is home to a number of exclusive locations which can be the right fit for some couples.

When it comes to weddings though, Lombardy is internationally known for its lakeside resorts. 

Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy

Hundreds of foreign couples choose to tie the knot by the side of Lombardy’s Lake Como every year. Photo by Mariya GEORGIEVA via Unsplash

With their verdant vegetation and all-around tranquillity, Lakes Garda, Maggiore and Como all provide unparalleled backdrops to wedding ceremonies, which is why hundreds of couples choose to tie the knot there every year. 

Tuscany

From centuries’ old art to stunning landscapes, Tuscany has all the right ingredients for an unforgettable wedding.

Alongside Florence, which is, in many ways, the beating heart of the region, Tuscany has a wealth of astonishing art cities, including Pisa, Siena, Lucca and Arezzo. 

Aerial view of Florence, Italy

Florence is the beating heart of Tuscany and one of the most sought-after wedding locations in Italy. Photo by Ali NUREDINI via Unsplash

And while these cities’ imposing cathedrals may be the perfect setting for the exchange of vows, Tuscany’s hilly countryside and Tyrrhenian-facing coastline also offer plenty of options for wedding parties and retreats. 

And the reputation of Tuscany’s cuisine may give it a slight advantage over the other regions, though, as with all things food-related, that is very much open for discussion. 

Beyond Venice: Seven of Italy’s most magical carnivals

Italy's carnival season brings colour and fun to the grey month of February, and Venice is far from the only place putting on a show.

Published: 7 February 2023 11:15 CET
Beyond Venice: Seven of Italy's most magical carnivals

Transforming the Serenissima into a Rococo wonderland for a packed two weeks, Venice’s carnival is rightly renowned as one of the highlights in Italy’s cultural calendar.

But when it comes to carnival celebrations, the country’s offerings extend far beyond Venice’s waters.

From three-day food fights to sky-high floats and masked revelries, here are some of Italy’s most spectacular carnivals to look out for.

Putignano – February 12th, 19th, 21st, 25th

Putignano’s carnival is one of Europe’s oldest, dating back to 1394 when the relics of Saint Stephen were transported to the town to protect them from Saracen raids, and locals downed tools to join the procession and celebrate.

This is also one of the longest-running carnivals in Europe, starting on Boxing Day and traditionally ending on Shrove Tuesday, when a papier-mâché pig is carried through the streets and then burned. Concerts, shows, and various parades all feature.

More information here.

Viareggio – February 12th, 16th, 19th, 21st, 25th

In Viareggio’s masked parade, hundreds of colourful papier-mâché floats up to 70 feet high are carried along the Tuscan seafront to music and dancing.

It started out in 1873 as a protest at the upper classes not having to pay taxes and continues to provide political and social commentary today – expect to see papier-mâché caricatures of politicians and celebrities atop the carnival floats.

More information here.

One of Viareggio's 2017 carnival floats.

One of Viareggio’s 2017 carnival floats. Photo by Claudio GIOVANNINI / AFP.

Fano – February 12th, 19th

Fano’s is the sweetest of all the festivals, as chocolates, sweets and sugared almonds are thrown from the float wagons into the crowds of spectators.

It dates all the way back to 1347, making it one of Italy’s oldest carnivals, and is thought to have originated as a celebration of a reconciliation between two warring local families.

If you prefer sweet spectacles to tastes, in the last parade the floats are lit up with luminarie, making them particularly impressive to look at.

More information here.

Ivrea – February 12th, 16th, 18th-21st

Looking for something more exciting than your average parade? In Ivrea, the highlight of the festivities is the annual orange fight – a rather messy way of commemorating the local people’s struggle against the city’s tyrant and, later, against Napoleonic troops.

Those on foot represent the townspeople while those on carts play the part of the troops, all throwing oranges at each other. The epic battle lasts three days – this year, the 19th to the 21st – at the end of which awards are bestowed on the winning teams.

More information here.

Members of orange battle teams throw oranges at each other during the traditional "Battle of the Oranges" festival held during the carnival in Ivrea, near Turin, on March 3, 2019.

Members of orange battle teams throw oranges at each other during Ivrea’s 2019 “Battle of the Oranges”. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Acireale – February 11th-21st

Acireale’s festivities once involved locals throwing rotten eggs, oranges and lemons at each other in the street – but luckily for 21st century visitors, the custom was banned in 1612.

These days it’s a much more respectable affair: as well as papier-mâché caricatures of public figures, you can expect to see elaborate flower and light displays.

If you miss the February festivities, Acireale’s carnival is so popular it usually returns for a few weeks in July and August.

More information here.

Mamoiada – February 11th, 16th, 18th-21st, 25th

This carnival is one of Sardinia’s oldest folk festivals, drawing on ancient traditions. Instead of papier-mâché floats, expect to see Mamuthones and Issohadores.

The former parade in groups of 12, dressed in black masks and dark sheep skins; the latter, dressed in red with white masks, lead the Mamuthones with complex dance steps. At a certain point the Issohadores ‘catch’ onlookers with a rope, who then free themselves by offering food or wine.

Festivities end with feasting on pork and beans, while wine and local sweets are traditionally offered to visitors throughout the carnival.

More information here.

'Mamuthones' join other revellers in Mamoiada's carnival celebrations. Photo by MARIO LAPORTA / AFP.

‘Mamuthones’ join other revellers in Mamoiada’s carnival celebrations. Photo by MARIO LAPORTA / AFP.
Cento – February 12th, 19th, 26th, March 5th

This quiet medieval town in the Emilia Romagna countryside comes to life in February when it puts on its ‘Carnival of Europe’ festival. Since the early 90s it’s been twinned with Rio de Janeiro’s carnival, with the winning floats getting to appear in the Rio parade.

Watch out for flying objects – part of Cento’s tradition is the gettito, where toys and inflatable objects are thrown from the floats into the crowd. The end of the festival is marked with an unmissable fireworks show.

More information here.

