The six most popular regions for destination weddings in Italy

From Tom Cruise to George Clooney to Kim Kardashian, Italy has seen its fair share of celebrity weddings over the years.

But, while the above A-listers may have set the trend, saying “I do” in the bel paese is no longer a preserve of the rich and famous.

In 2022 over 11,000 overseas couples tied the knot in Italy, making destination weddings an industry worth €599 million a year, according to a new report from Italy’s Tourism Studies Centre (CST).

While the majority of couples (57 percent) came from within the European Union, the US was the single most represented country as just over 29 percent of newlyweds were American.

As for the most popular destinations for foreign weddings, the CST findings crowned Tuscany as the most sought-after region. Tuscany was chosen by 21 percent of foreign couples in 2022, followed by Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Sicily and Lazio.

Here’s a look at why these Italian regions in particular are so appealing for a destination wedding.

Lazio

Located in the middle of the peninsula, Lazio is the region surrounding Italy’s capital, Rome.

With its timeless allure, Rome is one of the most popular destinations among foreign couples. Photo by Carlos IBÁÑEZ via Unsplash

With its timeless allure and wealth of artistic and architectural wonders, the ‘eternal city’ makes for a unique wedding destination, one where ancient history blends in with contemporary urban life.

But Lazio has a lot more to offer than just Rome. The region has a verdant countryside which is peppered with historic villas and imposing manor houses.

Lazio also has three major lakes (Bracciano, Vico and Bolsena), all of which are highly popular destinations for summer weddings.

Sicily

With its small seaside towns and heavenly beaches, Sicily is a place like no other in Italy and there’s no shortage of unique wedding locations on the island.

Taormina, Syracuse and Noto are all popular destinations offering unmatched backdrops to wedding ceremonies.

Noto, whose cathedral is pictured above, is one of Sicily’s most popular wedding locations. Photo by Antonio SASSA via Unsplash

But Sicily also conceals a bunch of lesser-known wedding venues in its mainland, which is home to grandiose villas and castles, including the popular Romeo Castle, at the northern foot of Mount Etna.

Puglia

From Bari to Gallipoli to Otranto, the southern region of Puglia has a seemingly endless array of coastal towns and villages where immaculate beaches are paired with iconic Baroque architecture.

Much like Sicily, Puglia also boasts a number of superb rural areas, with countless masserie (fortified farmhouses) dotting the rugged landscape and making for flawless wedding venues.

Puglia pairs immaculate beaches with iconic Baroque architecture. Photo by reisetopia via Unsplash

The Murge area, south of Andria and east of Bari, has dense concentrations of trulli, traditional dry stone huts with conical roofs which are increasingly used as the setting of exclusive wedding parties.

Campania

Campania is known the world over for the sheer beauty of its coastline, especially the Costiera Amalfitana (Amalfi Coast).

From Positano to Amalfi to Ravello, the Amalfi Coast is dotted with small terraced villages where rugged slopes usually end in sublime beaches or cale (coves) with crystal-clear water.

Amalfi is one of the many gems of Campania’s Amalfi Coast. Photo by Sander CROMBACH via Unsplash

Campania has even more to offer to foreign couples as the heavenly islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida all provide superb backdrops to wedding ceremonies and parties.

Finally, Pozzuoli and Sorrento, located just north and south of Naples respectively, are two lively seaside towns with exquisite local architecture and landscapes.

Lombardy

In the north of the country, Lombardy is home to Italy’s economic powerhouse, Milan.

While it might not have the appeal nor the beauty of Rome, the city of Milan is home to a number of exclusive locations which can be the right fit for some couples.

When it comes to weddings though, Lombardy is internationally known for its lakeside resorts.

Hundreds of foreign couples choose to tie the knot by the side of Lombardy’s Lake Como every year. Photo by Mariya GEORGIEVA via Unsplash

With their verdant vegetation and all-around tranquillity, Lakes Garda, Maggiore and Como all provide unparalleled backdrops to wedding ceremonies, which is why hundreds of couples choose to tie the knot there every year.

Tuscany

From centuries’ old art to stunning landscapes, Tuscany has all the right ingredients for an unforgettable wedding.

Alongside Florence, which is, in many ways, the beating heart of the region, Tuscany has a wealth of astonishing art cities, including Pisa, Siena, Lucca and Arezzo.

Florence is the beating heart of Tuscany and one of the most sought-after wedding locations in Italy. Photo by Ali NUREDINI via Unsplash

And while these cities’ imposing cathedrals may be the perfect setting for the exchange of vows, Tuscany’s hilly countryside and Tyrrhenian-facing coastline also offer plenty of options for wedding parties and retreats.

And the reputation of Tuscany’s cuisine may give it a slight advantage over the other regions, though, as with all things food-related, that is very much open for discussion.