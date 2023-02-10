For members
ITALY EXPLAINED
34 sure-fire ways to truly offend an Italian
Italy is famous for its unwritten rules, and falling foul of some of them can cause upset. From culinary crimes to negativity about the bidet, here’s what will really get under an Italian’s skin.
Published: 10 February 2023 15:23 CET
Snapping or cutting spaghetti in half is all but a capital offence in Italy. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
TRANSPORT
OPINION: Why are Italians so addicted to cars?
In a country as attached to the car as Italy, what would it take to get more people to use greener transport? Silvia Marchetti looks at what’s behind the country’s high levels of car ownership.
Published: 4 February 2023 14:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments