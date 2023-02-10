Read news from:
Italy’s Meloni slams ‘inappropriate’ French-German dinner with Zelensky

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said a late-night dinner meeting in Paris between Macron, Scholz and Ukraine’s leader was 'inappropriate'.

Published: 10 February 2023 10:37 CET
Updated: 10 February 2023 14:07 CET
Italy's Meloni slams 'inappropriate' French-German dinner with Zelensky
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at an EU summit on Thursday, February 9th. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday again criticised France’s decision to invite Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris earlier in the week, where she said other European
leaders were “missing”.

“Had I been invited to the Elysee Palace for the meeting with Zelensky, I would have advised (them) not to hold this meeting,” Meloni told journalists at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

“Because when it comes to Ukraine, what interests us above everything else is to give a message of unity” within the European Union, said Meloni.

On Thursday, the Italian premier criticised as “inappropriate” French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to Zelensky to meet in Paris ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, which wrapped up Friday.

“In Paris, there were two European presidents, there were 25 missing,” said Meloni on Friday.

Zelensky visited Britain and France on Wednesday and in Paris had a late dinner with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky then headed with Macron to Brussels, where he greeted the European Parliament on Thursday.

Meloni and Zelensky were pictured shaking hands and embracing on Thursday as leaders gathered for the summit photo at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

It was the first time Meloni, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier in October, and Zelensky have met face-to-face.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a European leaders summit in Brussels on February 9th. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP)

Meloni and Zelensky were set to have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, although Italian media reported that the bilaterals had been scrapped due to time contraints.

According to Italian media, Meloni did not appreciate being excluded.

Asked about Meloni’s comments, Macron declined to comment specifically, but told journalists that “I wanted to receive him, President Zelensky, with Chancellor Scholz” due to Germany and France’s “particular role” in the Ukraine situation, as partners in the Minsk accords.

He added that it was up to Zelensky himself to choose his schedule.

“What matters is that we are effective together and that we have a strategy that finds a way to a durable peace,” Macron said.

Meloni’s hard-right government clashed with Paris late last year over Rome’s refusal to take in a migrant charity rescue ship, which instead went to a French port.

Italian PM faces popularity test in regional votes

Lazio and Lombardy, Italy's two most populous regions, will vote on Sunday and Monday in elections seen as the first popularity test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's three-month-old government.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:19 CET
Italian PM faces popularity test in regional votes

Candidates backed by Meloni’s hard-right coalition are expected to triumph in elections to choose a new president and assembly members in Lombardy, Italy’s northern economic powerhouse, and Lazio, which includes the capital Rome.

Local issues will play a part, but “these elections represent a test for the government in the sense of how they are interpreted politically”, said Jean-Pierre Darnis, a political expert at Nice and Rome’s Luiss universities.

“The right seems ahead, and that will be presented by Giorgia Meloni as a continuation of the momentum of September,” when her far-right Brothers of Italy party came top in national elections, he told AFP.

However, the vote will be closely watched for signs of tensions between Meloni and her coalition partners – Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

The rise of the Brothers of Italy has been largely at the expense of its right-wing allies and, while Attilio Fontana, the League’s candidate, is expected be re-elected president of Lombardy with the coalition’s support, Meloni’s party is expected to secure the most votes.

Weakening Salvini?

Meloni’s party made history by securing 26 percent in September’s legislative elections, after which Meloni became Italy’s first female prime minister, at the helm of the most right-wing government in Rome since World War II.

After a campaign dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric, she has clamped down on migrant rescue charities operating in the central Mediterranean, but she has followed a more conventional line on international affairs.

Despite her euro-scepticism and often strident nationalism, Meloni has maintained ties with Paris and Berlin, while strongly backing the EU’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Brothers of Italy is currently polling at more than 29 percent, according to a YouTrend survey published on February 2nd, compared to 8.7 percent for the League and seven percent for Forza Italia.

Her coalition has also benefitted from a splintered opposition nationwide, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in search of a leader.

In Lombardy, president Attilio Fontana, a member of Salvini’s League and the candidate of Meloni’s coalition, is expected to be re-elected for another five-year term.

A January poll found Meloni’s party well ahead in the region, at around 25 percent, compared to barely 13 percent for the League.

Further south in Lazio, right-wing candidate Francesco Rocca is expected to win in the face of a divided opposition, replacing the Democratic Party’s Nicola Zingaretti, who resigned after being elected to parliament last year.

But Franco Pavoncello, a professor of political science at Rome’s John Cabot university, said the elections are unlikely to destabilise the government.

“I don’t think the result in Lombardy could weaken Salvini,” who has already seen his party trounced by Brothers of Italy in the national elections, Pavoncello said.

Salvini is also claiming success after cabinet ministers voted earlier this month to back more regional autonomy, even if the measure may not be implemented for years, if at all.

Italy’s regions enjoy a high level of autonomy, including over transport, healthcare and education, but the League – once named the Northern League – is pushing for more.

The results of both elections are expected from Monday evening onwards.

By Ljubomir Milasin

