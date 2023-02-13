Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Italian court rules government’s anti-migrant decree unlawful

An Italian court has ruled against a government decree preventing some migrants rescued at sea from disembarking boats on arrival in Italy, a charity said on Monday.

Published: 13 February 2023 15:35 CET
Aid organistations said Italian government decrees targeting rescue ships contradict international maritime law. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

The court ruled unlawful the restrictions imposed under a decree issued in November, which said only those deemed most vulnerable may disembark at Italian ports.

The restrictions were first placed on the rescue ship Humanity 1 in November, after it had picked up 179 people in distress in the central Mediterranean – the world’s deadliest crossing.

It was given permission to dock in the Sicilian port of Catania, but only for enough time to disembark its most vulnerable passengers.

While 144 people were allowed off, another 35 migrants were refused and left stranded after the government sent doctors to carry out medical checks on board.

READ ALSO: Anger as Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants rescued at sea

Similar restrictions were imposed at the time on the Geo Barents, run by medical charity Doctors Without Borders, while a third vessel, the Ocean Viking, decided to head to France rather than face the same situation.

Eventually the 250 remaining migrants from both Humanity 1 and Geo Barents were allowed to disembark, following sharp criticism from the NGOs and the UN.

Following a legal challenge, a Catania court has now declared the Humanity 1 decree “unlawful”, according to a February 6 judgement published by SOS Humanity on Monday.

“It is clear that among the international obligations assumed by our country, there is that of providing assistance to every shipwrecked person, without distinguishing on the basis of health, as in the inter-ministerial decree,” it said.

Mirka Schaefer, advocacy officer of SOS Humanity, hailed the verdict, saying “the new Italian government is obliged to follow international law”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government took office in October after September elections in which her far-right Brothers of Italy party and its allies vowed to stop migrants from arriving in Italy.

A new, wider-ranging decree law was introduced this January obliging charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time.

READ ALSO: ‘More will drown’: Italy accused of breaking international law on migrant rescues

Aid organistations said this decree also contradicted international maritime law, urging lawmakers to vote against it when it comes before parliament this week to become a full law.

Doctors Without Borders said “The decreased presence of rescue ships will inevitably result in more people tragically drowning at sea.”

The Council of Europe has also criticised the January decree, warning it “could hinder the provision of life-saving assistance by NGOs”.

The Italian government accuses charity ships of acting as a “pull factor” and “encouraging” people traffickers.

However charity vessels only rescue around 10 percent of migrants brought to safety in Italy, with most saved by coastguard or navy vessels.

IMMIGRATION

EU nations demand tougher borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Eight EU nations called on Brussels to significantly toughen the bloc's borders to "prevent another large-scale migration crisis," according to a letter seen by AFP ahead of a key summit.

Published: 7 February 2023 15:08 CET
The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia sent the letter dated Monday to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

They said it was “high time” for a “comprehensive European… approach for all relevant migratory routes” to tackle irregular migration.

The letter called for “additional financial support” within the existing budget to enhance “relevant operational and technical measures for effective border control”.

It also urged “significantly increasing swift returns of third country nationals” and concluding new partnerships and safe third country arrangements.   

Some member states are facing “levels of arrivals and applications equivalent to, or higher than, those seen during the migration crisis in 2015 and 2016,” the letter added.

At the end of January, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said she was confident that asylum reform — under discussion since September 2020 — would be adopted before the European elections in 2024.

The EU has earmarked six billion euros to protect its borders for the 2021-2027 period.

Several countries, including Austria, have called for EU funding to strengthen fences along the bloc’s external borders to reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.

But the commission has so far been reluctant, saying that “building walls and barbed wire” is not the right solution.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said last month that member states could sign up to a pilot scheme over the first half of this year to speed up screening and asylum procedures for eligible migrants — and “immediate return” for those not deemed to qualify.

Von der Leyen said she wanted the EU to draw up a list of “safe countries of origin”, and for the bloc to strengthen border monitoring on the Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes migrants use to get to Europe.

