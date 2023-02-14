For members
Reader question: Are bidets legally required in Italian homes?
Most Italians can't begin to imagine a bathroom without a bidet. But is that the only reason why the item is a ubiquitous feature in Italian homes, or is there more to it?
Published: 14 February 2023 16:34 CET
Bathrooms in most countries in the world don’t feature a bidet, but things are quite different in Italy. Photo by Sidekik Media via Unsplash
Why are long-term apartment rentals ‘disappearing’ in Italy?
The number of apartments available for long-term rental in Italy has recently fallen by more than a third. Here's a look at what's behind the growing shortage - and rising prices.
Published: 9 February 2023 11:46 CET
Updated: 9 February 2023 17:10 CET
