PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How Italy has changed its building superbonus – again

The Italian government on Thursday brought in more changes to the popular ‘superbonus’ scheme. Here’s what this means for property renovations in 2023.

Published: 17 February 2023 14:17 CET
Builder carrying out renovation work
After undergoing major changes in early January, Italy’s superbonus has now been re-modelled once again. Photo by Milivoj Kuhar on Unsplash

Italy’s building superbonus, a scheme offering generous discounts to homeowners carrying out renovation works, has been extraordinarily popular in the two and a half years since its introduction.

But the bonus’s history has been complex, to say the least, as multiple amendments, delays and controversies have made claiming the incentive a nightmarish experience for many.  

READ ALSO: Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?

The superbonus saga continues into 2023, after major changes in early January slashed the maximum rebate from 110 percent of the total cost of works to 90 percent, and cut down the number of people eligible to claim.

The Italian government has now made further changes to the scheme, under a ministerial decree issued on Thursday, February 16th, which will affect homeowners planning to use the bonus for renovation work starting in 2023.

The latest changes include a radical overhaul of the claiming system, as two of the three original routes to access the discount have now been permanently scrapped. 

Builder overseeing renovation work

The latest changes to the superbonus include a radical overhaul of the claiming system. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

Notably, homeowners applying for the bonus after February 17th will no longer be able to sell tax credit to a bank in exchange for cash (known as cessione del credito) nor to sell credit directly to their construction company to receive a discount on their final invoice (sconto in fattura). 

This will essentially leave homeowners with just one option left: claiming the bonus in the form of tax deductions spread over four years (detrazione fiscale). 

What are the reasons behind the change?

This change is the government’s last-ditch attempt to resolve a long-running credit transfer impasse that has been hindering the bonus claiming process for over a year now.

As previously reported by The Local, billions of euros’ worth of fraudulent claims led the government to introduce stricter rules on accessing the fund early last year. 

READ ALSO: Italy’s building superbonus: What’s the problem with credit transfers?

Tougher regulation quickly blocked the exchange of tax credit, stalling countless renovation projects and pushing tens of thousands of construction companies to the brink of bankruptcy. 

By outlawing credit exchanges, the government hopes to unlock currently ‘stranded’ credit, which amounts to around 110 billion euros.

What does it all mean for homeowners?

Trading tax credit or choosing to receive a discount on the invoice were by far the most convenient options for homeowners, since the tax deduction route is only available to high earners.

Construction works on condo

The most convenient routes to claim the superbonus funds have now been scrapped. Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP

The funds can only be accessed through tax deductions if one’s yearly income tax (Irpef) bill is higher than the yearly bonus-related tax break.

For instance, if a claimant’s yearly tax break is 25,000 euros, but their yearly income tax bill is lower than that figure, they won’t be able to access the bonus funds through tax deductions. 

It’s also worth noting that the tax deductions avenue is not available to non-residents as only residents pay income tax (Irpef) in Italy.

All in all then, the government’s decision to scrap the sale of tax credit and invoice discounts is going to further reduce the bonus eligibility pool, making funds all but inaccessible to non-residents and low-income residents.

In closing, it’s worth stressing that the latest change will not apply retroactively, meaning that homeowners who started relevant renovation work prior to February 17th will still have access to all three ‘claiming routes’.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more information on claiming Italy’s building bonuses, homeowners are advised to consult a qualified Italian building surveyor or independent financial advisor.

See more in our Italian property section.

Member comments

COST OF LIVING

Cost of living: What are Italy’s best price comparison websites?

With inflation pushing up the cost of living, people in Italy are increasingly turning to price comparison sites to help find the best deals on everything from mortgages to branded goods. Here are some of the best ones.

Published: 17 February 2023 09:28 CET
From gas and electricity prices to banking fees, the cost of living in Italy has soared over the past year with average inflation in 2022 at 8.1 percent – the highest rate since 1985.

Many households are feeling the squeeze: a recent survey from Italian consumer group AltroConsumo found that over one in three people have been using their personal savings to pay for everyday expenses.

At a time when every euro counts, we’ve put together a short list of the best price comparison websites in Italy to help you get the best possible deals.

Kelkoo

Founded in 2000, Kelkoo is one of, if not the most reliable price comparison website in Italy. 

The portal features millions of products from hundreds of stores, but you’ll have no trouble finding exactly what you’re looking for thanks to the various filters and categories embedded into their search engine.

Once you’ve found the right item, all you’ll need to do is click on ‘Confronta Prezzi’ (compare prices) and see which store has the best available deal. 

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Which are Italy’s best value supermarkets?

If one of the deals suits you, Kelkoo will redirect you to the relevant online store, where you’ll be able to complete your purchase. 

Items from some of the biggest brands in the world (Apple, Sony, Nike, The North Face and many others) can be found on Kelkoo, but, if you’re more interested in the environment than you are in branded goods, you can sort through eco-friendly items in their new Kelkoo Green section.

TrovaPrezzi

For a website whose name literally means ‘find prices’, TrovaPrezzi lives up to expectations. 

The portal is extremely intuitive and easy to use, and, much like its competitor Kelkoo, features millions of consumer products, from electronics to jewellery to DIY and gardening tools. 

Man holding smartphone

TrovaPrezzi features everything from electronics to DIY and gardening tools. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Unlike Kelkoo though, TrovaPrezzi boasts a large promotions and discounts section where users can sort through offers from brands such as Adidas, Nike, Decathlon and Sephora.

TrovaPrezzi is also available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

Idealo

Like Kelkoo and TrovaPrezzi, Idealo is an online portal that allows users to compare the prices of millions of consumer items. 

Idealo isn’t quite as neatly designed and organised as its competitors, which means that finding the right category or the right product is not always as easy.

But Idealo makes up for this with the ‘Andamento prezzo’ (price trend) feature, which is available for most of their featured items. 

READ ALSO: Which Italian bank accounts have the lowest fees in 2023?

The website visualises price fluctuations as a line graph and gives users the option to be notified when the price drops to a certain figure.

Idealo is available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

PromoQui

Though it’s not exactly a price comparison website, PromoQui still bears mentioning as it allows users to browse through the discount flyers of the major physical stores in their area. 

All you need to do is type your area code (CAP) or city in the top-right box and then either search for an item directly or sort the featured items by the available categories. 

Upon opening a flyer, you’ll also be given the opening times and location of the relevant store.

A number of other websites (e.g., DoveConviene and VolantinoFacile) offer similar services, but PromoQui is currently the most reliable one.

SOS Tariffe 

Energy prices in Italy might not be as high now as they were last year, but gas and electricity bills are still putting a great deal of pressure on residents’ finances. 

Light Bulb

SOS Tariffe allows residents to find the best energy plan for their home. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

SOS Tariffe allows you to find the most convenient energy plan for your home and save double-zero figures every year.

READ ALSO: At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?

All you have to do is answer a number of questions on your household, your home appliances and your current gas and electricity bills. 

The website will then show you a number of different energy plans and their respective providers. If you think one of the given deals might be the right fit for you, you can ask for a phone consultation or subscribe to the plan immediately.

But, SOS Tariffe doesn’t deal in energy plans alone as they offer price comparison options for a number of other services, including phone and internet bundles, bank accounts, mortgages and insurance plans. 

A number of websites offer services that are in many ways similar to SOS Tariffe’s. Facile, Segugio and Confronta Conti (only for bank accounts) are all valid alternatives.

Prezzi Benzina

While it might not have the most creative of names, Prezzi Benzina (petrol prices) is a very useful tool to have if you use your car regularly.

READ ALSO: Where to find the cheapest fuel in Italy

The website allows you to quickly locate the cheapest petrol station in your area and get the best available deal. 

All you have to do is select the type of fuel your vehicle runs on and enter your location. The website will do the rest. 

Prezzi Benzina is also available as a mobile app.

