Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Italy’s building firms warn of bankruptcy risk after superbonus changes

Construction companies on Monday raised fears of widespread bankruptcies and job losses after the government unexpectedly curbed Italy's popular building superbonus scheme.

Published: 20 February 2023 17:20 CET
Italy's building firms warn of bankruptcy risk after superbonus changes
Italy's government abruptly curbed the use of the building superbonus leaving building companies unsure of what the future holds. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government held talks on Monday with business associations representing the construction sector over fears that sudden changes made to the building ‘superbonus’ scheme would close businesses and put thousands of people out of work.

The Italian government on Thursday pushed through a hastily-approved amendment to the superbonus scheme which closed off two of the three routes to claiming the funds, making it inaccessible to most people.

READ ALSO: How Italy has changed its building superbonus – again

The government said the change was a last-ditch attempt to resolve a long-running credit transfer impasse that has been blocking the bonus claims process for over a year.

It also said the superbonus, which was introduced by a previous government more than two years ago, was too costly, susceptible to fraud, and had inflated the cost of building work.

But construction industry representatives said the sudden changes had been made with no warning and no indication of how ongoing projects would now be funded in order to keep businesses afloat. 

“Nobody warned us. Yet we had been in daily contact with the Economy Ministry for some time to find a solution to the blocked credit issue,” Federica Brancaccio, president of national builders’ association Ance, told newspaper Il Messaggero.

“These impromptu changes to building bonuses, one every forty-five days, are useless. We need a structural, long-term proposal that the government deems sustainable,” she said.

Some 25,000 construction companies are now in danger of running out of liquidity and going bankrupt, she said.

Ministers said on Monday they’re now considering various options including using the government bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, to fill gaps in financing that could see many construction firms facing bankruptcy, reported news agency Ansa.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Has Italy’s ‘superbonus 110’ been scrapped?

Under the new rules, as of February 17th it’s no longer possible for homeowners to claim the rebate via a construction company and receive a discount on the final invoice (known as sconto in fattura), nor to sell tax credit to a bank in exchange for cash (cessione del credito) in order to access superbonus funds.

This leaves just one option: claiming the bonus in the form of tax deductions spread over four years (detrazione fiscale), an option which is only available to those who pay higher rates of income tax (Irpef). 

This effectively means the superbonus is now only open to the highest-earning Italian taxpayers.

The latest change came after changes brought in at the end of 2022 drastically reduced the number of people who would be eligible to claim, and slashed the maximum rebate from 110 percent of the total cost of works to 90 percent.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Reader question: Has Italy’s ‘superbonus 110’ been scrapped?

The Italian government has announced sweeping changes to the country's popular building superbonus scheme, but does this mean funding is no longer available at all? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 20 February 2023 13:20 CET
Reader question: Has Italy's 'superbonus 110' been scrapped?

Question: I’m currently renovating my Italian property and plan to use the ‘superbonus 110’ discount from the Italian government. I’ve read in a UK newspaper that Italy has just scrapped the superbonus. Is this true, and if so can I no longer claim it?

This is partially correct – you’re unlikely to be able to begin a new renovation project using the building ‘superbonus’ now, as Italy’s government has just made a major change to the scheme which makes it inaccessible to most people.

Until last week there were three ways of claiming the funding, but following a hastily-approved amendment on Thursday now there’s only one – via a tax deduction (detrazione fiscale), which is only available to those who pay higher rates of income tax (Irpef). This effectively means the superbonus is now only open to the highest-earning Italian taxpayers.

The first thing to know however is that the rule change does not apply retroactively to projects which are already underway.

EXPLAINED: How Italy has changed its building superbonus – again

So you should be able to continue if you’ve already begun your claim for the superbonus under any of the three routes previously available: trading tax credit (cessione del credito), choosing to receive a discount on the invoice (sconto in fattura), or deduction from future income tax bills (detrazione fiscale). You can read a more detailed explanation of how this works here.

However this will depend on exactly what stage you are at with your claim. A qualified geometra (surveyor) or the building firm overseeing your renovation project should be able to confirm whether and how this could change anything in your situation.

So while the superbonus hasn’t been scrapped entirely, it is now so tightly restricted that new claims will be impossible for most.

Builder carrying out renovation work

After undergoing major changes in early January, Italy’s superbonus has been re-modelled once again. Photo by Milivoj Kuhar on Unsplash

There have already been various other recent changes to and problems with the superbonus scheme which stopped many homeowners from either making new claims or completing existing projects in recent months.

The availability of the superbonus was limited from the end of 2022 when long-planned changes came into effect preventing many people who had previously been eligible from claiming, including second-home owners. The maximum amount of funding available was also cut from 110 percent to 90 percent at this point, effectively turning it into the ‘superbonus 90’

While these generous amounts of state funding understandably drew international media attention, in reality many homeowners in Italy using the superbonus found that the maximum amount of funding was only available in rare cases – usually to those paying the highest rates of tax – and everyone else would be more likely to get a deduction of between 50-70 percent.

Still not a deal to be sniffed at, the superbonus proved immensely popular – so popular in fact that it resulted in a building boom leading to a nationwide shortage of building companies available to carry out the work. This plus a shortage of building supplies, which was further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, meant the cost of labour and materials soared – making many projects unviable even with the hefty rebates.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s building bonuses are delaying the renovation of cheap homes

These shortages also resulted in major delays to many projects, as did another rule change which made it harder for building companies to obtain the credit they needed to begin work. This blocked credit transfers causing delays to projects and uncertainty which, readers tell us, meant they had to cancel their plans or in some cases has not yet been resolved.

So while it was technically available, many people found themselves unable to actually use the building superbonus in 2022.

But if you already have a claim underway, the latest government rule change looks unlikely to cause any further problems on top of those already faced by homeowners.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more information on claiming Italy’s building bonuses, homeowners are advised to consult a qualified Italian building surveyor or independent financial advisor.

See more in our Italian property section.

SHOW COMMENTS