Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week?

From Milan Fashion Week to a Rome whisky festival, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:58 CET
A model presents a creation for Benetton's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 25, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
Milan's Fashion Week will kick off on Tuesday. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

Monday

Eight-hour rail strike in Lombardy

Rail passengers in and around the Lombardy region may be affected by a strike during the day on Monday, February 20th. 

The Trenitalia rail company warned customers that some Eurocity services might be cancelled. Interregional Frecce and Intercity services should not be affected by the strike, it said.

For further information see Trenitalia’s website.

Tuesday

Italian parliament to vote on fuel decree

Italy’s MPs are set to vote on Tuesday, February 21st, on controversial new rules for petrol stations which have already triggered protests.

If approved, the rules will require all gas stations to display average fuel prices next to their own rates, with fines as high as 2,000 euros if they don’t comply.

The bill was drafted in early January, when the government blamed speculation for a sharp rise in fuel prices and said the new rules would protect consumers.

But petrol station operators said the bill was part of a deliberate “criminalisation campaign” from the government and held a 48-hour petrol station strike in late January.

Italian parliament

Italian MPs will vote on new transparency rules for petrol stations on Tuesday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Milan Fashion Week

The Milan Fashion Week will kick off on Tuesday, February 21st. 

Some 165 events will take place over the course of seven days, with the major Italian high-fashion brands (Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, etc.) all displaying their new collections in the country’s fashion capital.

This year’s fashion week won’t be without controversy as Italian designer Stella Jean chose to boycott the show due to a persistent lack of recognition for designers of colour. 

Shrove Tuesday and the end of Carnival

Shrove Tuesday (known as martedi grasso in Italy) falls on February 21st this year.

This date, which marks the last day before the Christian period of Lent, will officially put an end to Carnival celebrations across Italy.

The Venice Carnival will bow out with the last performance of its main show, Original Signs, and a party till late set within the city’s iconic Arsenal (the former seat of the Venetian navy).

READ ALSO: Venice Carnival: What to expect if you’re attending in 2023

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume in Venice.

Venice’s Carnival ends on February 21st. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

Wednesday

Bigoli pasta festival in Mantova

The 173rd edition of the Bigolada (bigoli pasta festival) will take place in Castel D’Ario, Mantova, on the first day of Lent, which falls on Wednesday, February 22nd from 10am to 6pm.

The event will feature live music and an eating challenge: the first person to finish a large portion of bigoli and anchovies will be crowned Re bìgol (king bigolo) or Regina Sardèla (queen anchovy).

The Bigolada dates back to March 1848 and is one of the most beloved cultural events in the area.  

Friday

Concert in honour of mafia victims in Sicily

A concert to honour mafia victims will be held in the Selinunte Archaeological Park, on Sicily’s south-western coast, on Friday, February 24th. 

The event, which was organised by Sicilian-born pianist Sade Mangiaracina earlier this month, will see some of the biggest names in Italian music (Simona Molinari, Chiara Galiazzo and La Rappresentante di Lista among others) take the stage to make a stand against organised crime.  

Selinunte lies just south of Castelvetrano, the hometown of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was apprehended by Italian police on January 16th after spending 30 years on the run. 

Access to Friday’s concert will be free of charge. The event is scheduled to start at 6pm.

A view of one of the five temples centered on an acropolis in Selinunte, an ancient Greek city, seen on August 14, 2017, in Mazara del Vallo, on the south-western coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

Selinunte lies just south of Castelvetrano, the hometown of recently-captured mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP).

READ ALSO: Italy arrests ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years on the run

Weekend

Whisky festival in Rome

The eleventh edition of Rome’s whisky festival will start on Saturday, February 25th. 

The two-day event will take place at the Salone delle Fontane, in the city’s Eur district, and will offer whisky fans sampling experiences, mixology lessons and guest talks. 

See the official website for tickets and information here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From a public transport strike to Carnival celebrations, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 13 February 2023 09:46 CET
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

  • Milder weather on the way

After recent stormy spells and freezing temperatures up and down the country, the weather is forecast to turn sunny and dry from Monday as a warm weather front moves in from northern Africa. 

The north and centre of Italy can expect temperatures of around six to eight degrees in the coming days, while parts of the south could see up to 16 degrees. 

The milder weather is forecast to stick around for at least a week. However, there are concerns that this dry spell will dry out many rivers and lakes further amid a continued drought.

  • Regional vote in Lazio and Lombardy

Italy’s two most important and populous regions – Lombardy around Milan, and Rome’s Lazio – are holding local government elections as the week begins, with voting open until 3pm on Monday, February 13th .

Voting for members of the regional council, including the governor, is open to all residents of these regions who have Italian citizenship, are over 18 years of age, and are registered on the electoral roll.

The February regional elections are seen as a popularity test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government – and it is widely expected to pass with a comfortable win for hard-right candidates in both regions.

Tuesday

Valentine’s Day

Italy celebrates Valentine’s Day (or Festa di San Valentino in Italian). in largely the same way as the rest of the world: it’s a heavily commercialised holiday during which couples can expect to spend over the odds on a weekend away or a meal out. 

READ ALSO: 11 of the most romantic places in Italy to escape the crowds

That said, St Valentine is widely believed to have been an Italian saint (or several), and is the patron saint of multiple Italian towns including Terni, Padua, Sadali in Sardinia, Quero and Pozzoleone in Veneto, Palmoli in Abruzzo, and Vico del Gargano in Puglia.

Is there a more romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day than Rome? Photo by Carlos Ibáñez on Unsplash

Wednesday

Singles’ Day

Single people across the country will have a chance to even the score with their coupled-up friends on February 15th, which in Italy is known as La Festa dei Single (Singles’ Day) or more traditionally la Festa di San Faustino (Feast of San Faustino).

It’s not clear where this event came from – it’s thought to have begun as a marketing gimmick in the early 2000s – but today it’s a fixture on the Italian calendar.

This means singles’ events will be held in cities across the country, from sociable dinners to speed-dating to parties. For instance, 55 Milano in Milan will throw a San Faustino Singles’ Party on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Carnival celebrations at their peak

Carnival season has begun in Italy, with colourful parades and festivals held all over the country.

But the main Carnival events usually begin on the last Thursday before Lent (known in Italy as giovedi grasso, literally, ‘fat Thursday’) – which this year is on the 16th – and run until martedi’ grasso (Shrove Tuesday).

READ ALSO: Venice Carnival: What to expect if you’re attending in 2023

The popular Venice Carnival will also be at its peak over the six-day period starting on Thursday.

Friday

Nationwide public transport strike

Unions have called a 24-hour strike public transport strike in cities across Italy on Friday, February 17th. 

The amount of disruption to local services will vary between cities.

In Rome, services run by main public transport operator ATAC are set to be affected between 8.30am and 5pm, then from 8pm until end of service. Disruption to services in other cities has not yet been confirmed.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.

Buses in central Rome

Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Weekend

Free entry to Florence’s Bargello Museums

Access to the Bargello Museums in Florence will be free of charge on Saturday, February 18th as a tribute to Anna Maria Luisa de’ Medici, the last descendant of the House of Medici.

The daughter of Cosimo III, Grand Duke of Tuscany, Anna Maria Luisa de’ Medici had no heirs and bequeathed her family’s immense art collection, including the contents of the Uffizi Gallery, Pitti Palace and the Medicean villas, to the region of Tuscany. She died on February 18th, 1743. 

Carnival parade in Acireale, Sicily

Dozens of colourful papier-mâché floats will fill the streets of Acireale, a picturesque seaside town just north of Catania, Sicily on Sunday, February 19th.

The parade will start at 3pm and, as by tradition, will be accompanied by a number of  exciting music and dance performances.

Acireale’s Carnival, whose origins date back to the late 16th century, is the most popular Carnival display in Sicily.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here. The full events programme is available here.

SHOW COMMENTS