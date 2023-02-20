For members
VISAS
How to apply for an Italian family visa
Applying for a visa to relocate your family to Italy can be a complex and sometimes lengthy process. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 21 February 2023 10:22 CET
There are a number of hoops to jump through when applying for an Italian family visa. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP.
For members
VISAS
Five expert tips for getting your Italian elective residency visa approved
Here are the main things you should know if you want to succeed first time round when applying for Italy's popular - but elusive - elective residency visa.
Published: 6 February 2023 12:48 CET
Updated: 8 February 2023 08:52 CET
Updated: 8 February 2023 08:52 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments