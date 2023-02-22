Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

AMERICANS IN ITALY

Americans in Italy: Getting a visa and the Italian retirement experience

From elective residency visas to retiree experiences, our new monthly newsletter Americans in Italy offers advice and support to US nationals who live on the Italian peninsula, have family or property ties here, or are considering making the move to Italy.

Published: 22 February 2023 15:45 CET
People look at a panorama view from Boboli Garden on May 26, 2018 in central Florence.
What's it really like to retired in Italy as an American? Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

Welcome to our regular look at everything you need to know about life in Italy for The Local’s readers from the US. This new newsletter will be published monthly and you can receive it directly to your inbox by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or following the instructions in the newsletter box below.

The Local has a large number of American readers and we’ve decided to create a newsletter with you in mind, focusing on the issues that matter most to US citizens living in, moving to, or regularly visiting Italy.

One thing many of our readers ask about is the process of applying for a visa for moving to Italy. There are various different Italian visas available, depending on your reasons for moving here, for example to work or study. But for others things are less clear: particularly for retirees, as Italy doesn’t have a specific visa type available for those choosing to move here to enjoy their retirement.

The most popular option in this case is the elective residency visa, often called the ERV, which allows you to move to Italy for one year initially with a view to gaining permanent residency. You can’t work once you arrive or receive an ‘active’ income, so although it’s not a retirement visa it’s typically retirees who apply.

Unfortunately though, applying for Italy’s ERV is not straightforward and this type of visa has a relatively high rejection rate, so you’ll need to know exactly what’s required before you apply. You can read our guide to the process in this article.

If you’re just starting to look into the ERV, you might not need a detailed guide to the application process so much as a quick digest of the key pointers for would-be applicants.

With that in mind, we took the most important pieces of advice shared by the three experts we spoke to and summed them up here. The short of it? Be polite, persistent, and extremely thorough. But you read all the crucial advice here.

For those wondering what retiring to Italy from the US is like in reality, we spoke to some American readers about their experience of relocating – either through the ERV or by obtaining Italian citizenship through ancestry.

Several people commented on the peacefulness and strong sense of community they’d found in their new home in rural Italy.

“America was all go, go, go and high stress but here, it’s a beautiful, quiet, tranquil life,” says Nancy Hampton, who moved from Washington, DC in 2014.

Be prepared, though, to steel yourself for the mountains of red tape: “Learn to laugh. And laugh a lot. After you finish crying,” says Mark Hinshaw, who relocated from the US to the Le Marche region of Italy in 2017.

You can read our full article on what Americans should expect when retiring in Italy here.

Tips for Americans moving to Italy

As an American in Italy – or planning to move here – do you have any questions that we could answer in a future article on The Local?

From bureaucracy to cultural differences, if there’s an aspect of Italian life you’d like to know more about please let us know via our survey HERE.

One thing readers tell us again and again is that careful planning and preparation in advance is the key to a successful move to Italy.

“Before you move, prepare, prepare, prepare,” said Rich Shopes in Atri, Abruzzo. “Know everything there is to know about moving to Italy and living there full time. 

“Figure out your finances. Stay organized and focused. You’ll face a lot of hurdles, especially during that first year. But you’ll overcome them.”

Thanks for reading and please get in touch with us by email if you have any feedback on this newsletter.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

EUROPEAN UNION

How many American citizens are ordered to leave European countries?

Hundreds of Americans citizens have been forced to leave EU and Schengen area countries in recent years for numerous reasons, mostly related to residency rules. Here's a look at the numbers.

Published: 13 February 2023 12:56 CET
Updated: 13 February 2023 16:36 CET
How many American citizens are ordered to leave European countries?

A small number of European countries are responsible for most orders to leave the Schengen area issued to American citizens in 2021 and 2022, figures from the EU have revealed.

In 2021, 1,690 US citizens were ordered to leave a Schengen area country.

And up until the end of September 2022, some 1,290 Americans were ordered to leave the EU and Schengen area, according to the latest available data from the EU statistical office Eurostat.

The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany and Belgium issued the vast majority of departure orders towards US citizens.

From the figures, which are communicated to Eurostat by national authorities, it emerges that the Netherlands alone issued 980 leave orders in 2021 and 770 in the first nine months of 2022.

Norway followed with 795 leave orders in 2021 and 105 in 2022 up to September. Then came Sweden, with 240 in 2021 and 135 in the same period of 2022. In comparison, France ordered 100 US citizens to leave in 2021 and 85 in the first nine months of 2022, and Germany 60 in 2021 and 25 in 2022.

Spain reported 10 cases in both years, Italy 5 in 2021 and 15 in 2022. For Austria, the figures were 15 in 2021 and 10 in the first nine months of 2022. Denmark issued 15 and 20 leave orders respectively, and Switzerland 40 and 20 respectively.

Netherlands vs Norway

Not all these people who received the orders, however, had to leave the country in which they were based.

The Dutch immigration agency (IND) said that an order to leave can be issued if a residence application has been “rejected” or “a previously granted residence permit has been withdrawn”.

The person has then an obligation to leave the country and all other countries of the Schengen area within a certain period (usually 4 weeks).

But it is still possible to apply and obtain a residence permit, or even to appeal a negative decision, while staying in the country, the IND said.

The discrepancy between the number of orders given and the number of people who actually then had to leave is reflected in Eurostat figures.

The data shows that the number of returns – US citizens that actually had to leave European countries – is smaller than the number of orders given: 510 in 2021 and 350 in the first nine months of 2022. For the Netherlands, the total was 80 in 2021 and 40 in 2022.

From information on actually number of people returned it emerges that Norway is the country that imposed most US citizens to leave: 635 in 2021 and 60 in the first nine months of 2022. For Sweden, the figure was 180 in 2021 and 85 in 2022 up to September.

Some 15 US citizens were returned from France both in 2021 and in the first nine months of 2022. For Germany the number was 10 and 5, for Denmark 15 and 10, for Italy and Spain zero and 10, for Switzerland zero.

Why are American citizens ordered to leave EU countries?

When it comes to the reasons why Americans are given orders to leave EU and Schengen area countries, well it’s largely for the same issues other non-EU citizens receive the same instructions. 

The Local recently published data about British citizens issued a leave order from Sweden post-Brexit. A spokesperson of the Swedish Migration Agency said these were due to “incomplete [residency] applications, late applications, applications where the applicant did not fulfil the requirement for residence status,” as well as “reasons unknown”.

The website of the French Ministry of Interior specifies that an order to leave can be issued, for instance, if a person has entered France or the Schengen area irregularly and does not have a residence permit, if they have stayed beyond the visa expiry or for more than 90 days in 180, if they have an expired residence permit, or this has been refused or withdrawn, or if they have worked without a work permit.

However, there are several cases in which a person cannot be forced to leave France. These include, among others, being a minor (unless parents are also subject to such a measure), having lived in France for more than 10 years, excluding periods as students, having habitually resided in France since a child, have been – and still be – married to a French citizen for at least 3 years.

An order to leave is not an expulsion, which occurs only when, in addition to be illegally present in the country, the person also represents “a serious threat to public order,” the French Ministry of Interior says. In this case, the expulsion usually leads to a ban from the country.

This article was written in collaboration with the Europe Street news site.

SHOW COMMENTS