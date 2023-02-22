Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALY AND UK

British campaigner Harry Shindler dies in Italy aged 101

Tributes poured in on Wednesday after the death in Italy of World War II veteran Harry Shindler, known for his campaign work on voting rights for British nationals abroad.

Published: 22 February 2023 10:53 CET
Harry Shindler at home in Italy.
Harry Shindler at home in Italy. Photo: Alex Macbeth/The Local.

Harry Shindler, who fought in the Battle of Anzio and took part in the liberation of Rome, died at his home in San Benedetto del Tronto, Marche, on Monday, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

He was known across Europe for his campaigning work against Brexit and the so-called 15-year rule, which meant Brits who had been out of the country for more than 15 years lost the right to vote in the UK.

He led a two-decade campaign to secure the rights of British citizens living overseas to vote in UK elections, winning a victory in 2022 with the passage of the Elections Act 2022 meaning the right to vote for life.

Shindler’s campaign to get Brits abroad the vote turned him into something of a legendary figure, whose work inspired the citizens’ rights group British in Europe.

Shindler was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2021 in recognition of his service to foreign British nationals.

‘Mixed feelings’: British citizens in Europe finally get right to vote for life

In 2014, he was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his work in identifying servicemen killed in the Second World War,

Tributes poured in on social media after the news of his death was reported,

In a post published to its Facebook page on Tuesday, The Association of British Expats in Italy wrote: “Harry Schinder WWII war veteran and Association member and founder has sadly passed. We owe him so much. May he RIP.”

On Twitter, British Ambassador to Italy Ed Llewellyn wrote that he was “honoured” to have known Shindler.

“He was a remarkable man, who lived the fullest of lives,” he added.

The Rome chapter of the National Association of Italian Partisans wrote that Shindler was “always full of projects still to be accomplished, from June 4th celebrations in Rome to a monument to the partisans which he would have liked to have proposed in Piazza Venezia, to his next book.”

“We warmly embrace his family and the British community; we have lost an irreplaceable friend and comrade.”

Born in 1921 and stationed in Italy during the war, Shindler later settled in Italy with his wife and son and spent the last 40 years of his life as an Italian resident, founding the Association of British Expats in Italy in 2010.

For many years after the war, Shindler dedicated himself to identifying the graves of fallen British soldiers and tracking down their relatives.

It was in the course of this work that he found the grave of the father of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, whom he subsequently befriended and who attended Shindler’s 95th birthday party at San Benedetto del Tronto in 2016.

That same year, he published his book ‘My War Is Not Over’ with Marco Patucchi, an account of Shindler’s experiences in Nazi-occupied Italy and of his subsequent efforts to trace the graves of his countrymen.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BRITS IN EUROPE

Brits in Europe won right to vote for life in UK but questions remain

After years of campaigns and promises British citizens living abroad finally won the lifelong right to vote in UK general elections in April 2022. But campaigners say more needs to be done to allow all those Britons abroad to be able cast their votes easily.

Published: 1 February 2023 17:31 CET
Brits in Europe won right to vote for life in UK but questions remain

What’s in the law?

The Elections Act 2022 introduced several changes to the current legislation on electoral participation. Among these, it removed the rule by which British citizens lose their voting rights in the UK if they have lived abroad for more than 15 years

The new rules also abolished the requirement to have been previously registered in the UK electoral roll to become an overseas voter. In addition, the registration in the electoral roll will now last up to three years instead of only one year.

It is estimated that these changes could increase the number of overseas voter registrations by some 3 million. But the way new measures will be applied in practice is still to be defined.

READ ALSO: ‘Mixed feelings’ – British citizens in Europe finally get right to vote for life

Defining the practicalities

Under the new law, Britons living abroad will have to register to vote in the last place they were registered in the UK. This means that people who have never lived in the UK will be ineligible to vote, regardless of how long they have been overseas, while those who left when they were children will be able to use a parent or guardian’s address.

But given that the UK does not require residents to register with local councils, how to prove previous UK residence? “Typical documents accepted as a proof of residence are Council tax or utilities bills, but not everyone will have them or will have kept them in an international move,” says Fiona Godfrey, co-founder of the British in Europe coalition.

Ballot papers are pictured in stacks in a count centre as part of the 2019 UK general election. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Other questions concern how people will effectively cast their ballot. UK citizens overseas will be able to vote by post or by proxy or in person at their polling station if they are in the UK at the time of the election. However, few people are likely to travel to the UK for an election and in the past there have problems and delays with postal voting.

The Electoral Commission has recommended that overseas electors appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. But who could that be for people who have been away from their constituency for a long time?

New secondary legislation will have to answer these questions, defining how to be included in the electoral roll and how to exercise the voting right in practice.

According to British in Europe, the government should present draft legislation in the first half of the year so that the parliament can adopt it before summer and registrations of overseas voters can start in the autumn.

British in Europe survey

British in Europe are currently running a survey to understand the difficulties UK citizens abroad may face in the registration and voting process, as well as their intention to participate in elections.

The survey asks for instance which documents people can access to prove their previous residence in the UK, what problems they had voting in the past, and if and how they plan to vote in the future.

“We need to get an up-to-date picture of British citizens living around the world and have information to make recommendations to the government, as it prepares secondary legislation,” Godfrey said. “If millions of people will exercise their voting rights, there will be consequences for council registration offices, post office and authorities that will manage the process, among other things” she argued.

The right to vote concerns only UK parliamentary elections and national referendums, not elections in the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, or at local level.

The survey is open to UK citizens living anywhere in the world and is available at this link.

SHOW COMMENTS