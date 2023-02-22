For members
EXPLAINED: How late is it usual to be in Italy really?
You've probably heard that Italians are habitually late and so you'll need to adjust your own arrival times accordingly. But is this always true - and how late are we talking?
Published: 22 February 2023 17:01 CET
Being 15, 20 or, in some cases, even 30 minutes late is generally seen as acceptable behaviour in Italy. Photo by Andrea Natali on Unsplash
34 sure-fire ways to truly offend an Italian
Italy is famous for its unwritten rules, and falling foul of some of them can cause upset. From culinary crimes to negativity about the bidet, here’s what will really get under an Italian’s skin.
Published: 10 February 2023 15:23 CET
