CLIMATE CRISIS

The three Italian regions hit hardest by the climate crisis

Three Italian regions are among the top 10 most at-risk parts of Europe set to suffer the worst effects of the climate crisis, a new study has revealed.

Published: 22 February 2023 17:00 CET
Firemen assess the damage caused by a landslide in Laglio on July 28, 2021, after heavy rain caused floods in towns surrounding Lake Como in the Lombardy region of northern Italy. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

The northern Italian regions of Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna rank fourth, fifth and eighth respectively on a list of ten European regions predicted to be most exposed to extreme weather events by 2050.

The findings were published by the Cross Dependency Initiative or XDI Systems, a platform that provides climate change risk analysis services.

XDI’s Gross Domestic Climate Risk dataset models the impacts of climate change from 1990 to 2050 across 2,600 global territories.

Niedersachsen in Germany tops the list of Europe’s most at-risk areas, followed by Vlaanderen in Belgium and Krasnodar in Russia.

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

Veneto, Lombardy and Hauts-de-France come next, with Stavropol in Russia, Emilia Romagna, Bayern in Germany and Rostov in Russia completing the top ten.

The analysis focuses on eight different climate hazards, including extreme heat, forest fires, drought-related soil movement, flooding, coastal inundation, extreme wind and freeze thaw.

Europe is particularly vulnerable to river and surface flooding, coastal inundation and forest fires, the report says.

XDI’s analysis focuses in particular on the cost of damage to property and infrastructure as a result of extreme weather, using what the company refers to as a ‘Damage Ratio’ as its key metric.

Venice and Milan are both singled out as European cities expected to suffer a particularly high Damage Ratio in 2050, along with Antwerp, Hanover and Lille.

Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna were among five Italian regions that last year declared a state of emergency as a result of a record-breaking drought, with meteorologists already fearing that 2023 could be even worse.

Historic flooding in Venice, the capital of the Veneto region, in 2019 was estimated by the city’s mayor to have caused one billion euros’ worth of damage.

In September 2022, the Italian farmers’ association Coldiretti released figures based on data from the European Severe Weather Database (ESWD) showing that Italy had experienced a five-fold rise in extreme weather events over the past ten years.

“We are seeing the clear consequences of climate change, as exceptional weather events are now the norm in Italy,” the organisation said.

DROUGHT

EXPLAINED: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

After experiencing its worst drought in seven decades last year, Italy looks on course to experience another water emergency in the coming months. Here’s why.

Published: 21 February 2023 13:27 CET
Italy experienced its worst drought in 70 years last summer, with the government declaring a state of emergency in five northern regions (Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto) and many parts of the country independently bringing in water use restrictions.

But the threat of another record drought is currently looming over the country, as an exceptionally dry winter – the Alps have received less than half of their normal snowfall so far – has already critically reduced the water levels of many Italian rivers and lakes, especially in the north of the country.

READ ALSO: How climate change left Italy’s ski resorts fighting for survival

The Po, Italy’s longest river and largest reservoir of fresh water, currently has 61 percent less water than normal at this time of the year. 

Vast sections of the river are already parched: in the Pavia the water level is now three metres below the zero gauge.

But Italy’s largest lake, Lake Garda, is also bearing the brunt of a winter with little to no rain or snowfall. The lake is currently registering the lowest wintertime water levels in 35 years, making it possible for residents to reach the island of San Biagio on foot.

Even Venice is suffering from warm temperatures and lack of rain as unusually low tides are making it hard for water taxis, ambulances and traditional boats to navigate the city’s shallower canals.

Italy's Lake Garda hit by severe drought

Italy’s largest lake, Lake Garda, is currently registering its lowest wintertime water levels in 35 years. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

What can we expect in the coming months?

Whether or not Italy will face a drought as serious as last year’s will largely depend on weather conditions in the next three months, which are usually the rainiest time of the year for many regions in the north. 

READ ALSO: Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

According to Massimiliano Pasqui, a researcher at Italy’s National Research Council (CNR), rainfall in the coming months may compensate for the dry weather of the past few weeks, but northwestern regions will need at least “50 days of rain”, which are roughly equivalent to 500 millimetres of accumulated rainfall.

That said, should the current lack of rain continue (or further aggravate) in springtime, Italy would end up facing many of the problems that it experienced last summer. 

Last year’s drought caused €6 billion worth of damage to Italian agriculture, with the country losing a third of its crops, according to data from farmers’ association Coldiretti.

Another severe water emergency would likely result in similar losses, once again endangering the survival of countless businesses across the country. 

A parched Po River due to drought in northern Italy

Italy’s farming industry recorded losses for six billion euros as a result of last year’s drought. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

But Italy might also encounter issues regarding its drinking water supplies. In particular, the ‘flow back’ of salt water into river deltas (salt water was found nearly 40 kilometres up the Po river last year) might make many aquifers unusable without the employment of desalinators.

Finally, a future drought might also impair the production of hydroelectric power across the country at a time when Italy is gradually transitioning away from fossil energy sources.

Environmental groups including Legambiente have urged the government to draft a “national water plan” to prevent a repeat of last year’s national emergency. 

At the time of writing though, no member of the government has publicly addressedd the issue.

