FOOD & DRINK

‘Unexpected flavour’: Starbucks launches olive oil coffee in Italy

US coffee giant Starbucks launched a new range of coffees laced with olive oil this week in its latest bid to appeal to the Italian market, but the idea has had a mixed reception.

Published: 22 February 2023 17:19 CET
'Unexpected flavour': Starbucks launches olive oil coffee in Italy
Italy's first Starbucks opened in central Milan in 2018 with an ambitious plan to conquer the spiritual home of espresso. But will olive oil coffee appeal to the Italian market? (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

You may think Starbucks setting up shop in Italy was a bold enough move, but the US-based chain went a step further this week by launching a new product which combines two Italian culinary staples: coffee and olive oil.

The multinational coffee giant began serving its ‘Oleato’ range of olive oil-infused coffee drinks at its Italian stores on Wednesday, including a Caffè Latte with olive oil and the Iced Shaken Espresso, which it described as a “coffee-forward beverage” containing hazelnut flavouring, oat milk and olive oil.

READ ALSO: Where, when and how to drink coffee like an Italian

According to a Starbucks press release, chief executive Howard Schultz put olive oil in his morning coffee while on holiday in Sicily and was “absolutely stunned” at the “delicious and unexpected alchemy”.

He said he got the idea after seeing Sicilians taking a spoon of locally-produced extra virgin olive oil every morning.

Mixing the oil into his coffee produced “an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate,” he said.

But in a country which takes its olive oil and coffee seriously, the concept has unsurprisingly had a mixed reception.

Many Italian social media users were immediately sceptical, with some on Twitter calling the idea “disgusting” or an “atrocity”.

Several Italian commenters pointed out that both coffee and olive oil have well-known laxative properties. “The combined effect could be disastrous,” said one.

Others simply said that they wouldn’t visit Starbucks anyway because of the cost.

READ ALSO: ‘Declaration of war’: Outrage in Italy over New York Times tomato carbonara

The new range will use oil from a Sicilian olive variety named Castelvetrano, which Starbucks said was sweet and reminiscent of some of its syrup options.

Starbucks baristas mix the oil with oat milk before pouring the blend into a shot (or two) of espresso coffee to create a flavour described by Starbucks menu developers as “caramel-like.”

The olive oil coffee was debuted in Italy and will be rolled out in southern California and elsewhere in the US later this year, the company said.

Starbucks has been in Italy since 2018, when it said it was entering the Italian market with “humility and respect”.

The chain now has 25 branches in Italy, despite predictions that it would not last long in the country famed as Europe’s coffee capital and the home of espresso shots drunk standing at the counter at family-owned bars.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

Starbucks’ locations in Italy are mainly in and around Milan and other parts of northern Italy, which is more affluent and has a higher ratio of international residents than the south.

The chain is now planning to open its first southern Italian store in central Rome, though the location has not yet been revealed. Local media reports speculate that it will be in the Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping centre on the central Via del Corso.

Other US food and drink chains have proven similarly successful at breaking into the Italian food and drinks market. Despite some protests and pushback, McDonald’s is well-established in Italy. In fact, the country now has the fourth-highest number of McDonalds’ outlets in Europe.

But other American food chains have had a harder time. In 2022, pizza giant Dominos announced the closure of its Italian franchise following poor sales. Dominos had not attempted to open any stores in southern Italy, home of Neapolitan and Roman pizza.

FOOD & DRINK

OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

Italians have a reputation for becoming enraged by unorthodox food adaptations, but why is Italy in particular so touchy about its cuisine? Silvia Marchetti says there's a good reason for the defensiveness.

Published: 17 February 2023 16:05 CET
OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

When it comes to defending their iconic recipes Italians really are extremely touchy, and at times lash out with verbal aggressiveness as if they’ve been dealt a heavy blow. 

Food outrage is standard whenever a popular foreign chef or media outlet messes with classic recipes, creating ‘Frankenstein’ dishes that make Italians’ hair stand on end. 

READ ALSO: ‘Declaration of war’: Outrage in Italy over New York Times tomato carbonara

The tomato carbonara recipe with parmesan and bacon recently published by the New York Times is just the latest example of such a ‘monster’ twist.

In recent years Italian food lobbies have taken up arms against such culinary contaminations, which they deem preposterous – from pizza with pineapple to caprese salad with cheddar cheese instead of buffalo milk mozzarella.

Farmers group Coldiretti says recipes like tomato carbonara destroy or “betray” traditional Made-in-Italy goods. 

But why so much ado, and why are Italians known as being the most fussy about this? 

Italians are the most emotional about their food when compared to other nationalities. Italian cuisine is viewed much like a flag, a source of pride. Truth be told (and not just because I’m Italian) this is because Italian cuisine is the most rich, diverse and complete in the world. It’s unmatched.

So I believe Italians’ reputation for being food zealots is unfair. Their outrage at off-the-wall reinterpretations of traditional dishes is justified. 

However, try messing with French baguettes and see what happens; the French are also very nationalist about food – albeit not as much as Italians.

READ ALSO: 34 sure-fire ways to truly offend an Italian

You might think Italians get so angry about people messing with their recipes because they believe their food is simply perfect, and therefore untouchable. But it’s not a matter of perfection, which would be an arrogant reason.

I believe the main issue is in messing with a centuries-old gastronomic culture handed down across generations with few changes. Take lasagne: its ancestor is the laganae on which the Ancient Romans feasted. Delicious thin sheets of layered pasta to which the great Cicero was addicted and ate so many plates of it he ended up with an upset stomach for the rest of his life. 

Contaminating food tradition is like destroying Nonna’s much-loved recipes and the food handed down to us by our ancestors. Food is culture and identity, just like language, art, history and music. So if someone messes with Italian food they’re actually messing with Italian identity. 

This identity is far from being perfect, but it’s unique in its kind, multifarious and dates back millennia. 

MORE OPINION:

There is a distinction worth making: if it’s foreigners or outsiders contaminating our dishes with wacky takes and ingredients, it’s a no-no and hell comes down. But if an Italian provocateur chef or avant-garde restaurant creates an experimental twist, it’s okay. It might raise a few eyebrows, but there is seldom any shock or outrage. 

That’s because, as long as an Italian messes with his own ‘domestic food’ it’s still within the limits of what may be morally acceptable, but if a foreign entity does so that’s perceived as an invasion, a violation of national identity – like trespassing a boundary. 

I’ve had the chance to taste dishes at certain fancy Italian restaurants – not necessarily Michelin-starred – including a premium Piedmont beef fillet with melted chocolate and sbriciolata crushed biscuits on it, Roman porcini with oranges, fettuccine with blueberry sauce, even lasagne turned into a paste and squeezed into a tube, and tiramisu espresso made from a coffee machine. 

At Christmas many pastry chefs around Italy compete in creating crazy twists to Milan’s traditional panettone cake by adding olives, aubergines, vinegar, foie gras and chili pepper. It’s so trendy that even a yearly event has been organized to admire their takes and Italians are intrigued by these salty panettone variants. 

So it all comes down to one of my granny’s wise sayings about her husband (which here would be Italian cuisine): Guai a chi me lo tocca, solo io posso punirlo e trattarlo male, meaning ‘nobody can touch him, I’m the only one who can punish and treat him badly’. 

Bottom line: as long as it’s an ‘in-house’ overturning of iconic recipes it’s fair game. If it comes from abroad: ‘giù le mani’, don’t touch… my carbonara, for instance.

