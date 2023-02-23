Read news from:
Italy warns growing Russian presence fuelling tensions in Med

Italy's Navy on Thursday warned that a bigger Russian presence in the Mediterranean was increasing tensions and risked a possible "incident", Italian news agencies reported.

Published: 23 February 2023 12:09 CET
Italy's Navy reported a "striking" increase in the number of Russian ships present in the Mediterranean. (File photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

Navy Chief of Staff Enrico Credendino told the parliamentary defence commission there was a “striking increase of ships of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean,” not seen even during the Cold War, according to news agencies AGI and Ansa.

The rise in numbers “is not a direct threat to national territory, but it increases tension,” Credendino said.

“The risk of an incident is possible and when one occurs, you don’t know where it may end,” he added.

Credendino said Russia had 15 ships and three submarines in the Mediterranean “until a few weeks ago”.

“The Mediterranean sea is a very turbulent area, with continuous competition between coastal states for access to economic resources and is the scene of illicit activities of various kinds, including smuggling and human trafficking,” he said.

“It needs to be constantly monitored.”

The Mediterranean is strategically important to Europe and NATO. Some 65 percent of the EU’s energy supply and 30 percent of global commerce crosses the sea.

UKRAINE

PM Meloni stresses Italy’s support for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Rome "does not intend to waver" in its support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Published: 22 February 2023 11:29 CET
“I wanted to do it (come to Ukraine) to reiterate Italy’s full support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, to reiterate that Italy does not intend to waver,” Meloni said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Italian leader also visited Irpin and Bucha, towns just outside Kyiv that were devastated during Russia’s unsuccessful bid to seize the capital last year.

“It’s different, seeing it with one’s own eyes. I will do everything to tell every Italian what I’ve seen,” she said.

NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

But Meloni said sending jets is “not on the table” for the moment and it’s a decision to be made “in consultation with international partners”.

Zelensky criticised earlier remarks of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin going back years.

“Mr Berlusconi… his house was never bombed with missiles daily, I suppose. And thank God his partner from Russia did not drive into his yard on a tank, and did not destroy his family and friends,” Zelensky said.

Meloni took office in October and leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party but has also distanced herself from the more pro-Russian partners in her governing coalition.

Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is the junior partner in the coalition, has sought to shift blame for the war away from Moscow, most recently earlier this week when he criticised Zelensky.

Meloni’s office responded by emphasising its “firm and committed” support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, has in the past spoken admiringly of Putin and even worn a T-shirt bearing the Russian president’s face.

Former Italian premier Mario Draghi visited Kyiv in June 2022 with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

