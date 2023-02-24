For members
MONEY
Bonus asilo: How to get help with the cost of childcare in Italy
Parents of young children in Italy can get up to 3,000 euros towards nursery of kindergarten fees. Here's how much you may be entitled to and how to claim in 2023.
Published: 24 February 2023 12:45 CET
Parents of young children in Italy are entitled to government childcare assistance. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.
For members
PROPERTY
Reader question: Has Italy’s ‘superbonus 110’ been scrapped?
The Italian government has announced sweeping changes to the country's popular building superbonus scheme, but does this mean funding is no longer available at all? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 20 February 2023 13:20 CET
Updated: 22 February 2023 10:24 CET
Updated: 22 February 2023 10:24 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments