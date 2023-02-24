Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Italy impounds charity rescue ship under new migrant law

Italy detained a migrant rescue ship run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday for allegedly breaking new government rules on life-saving missions in the Mediterranean.

Published: 24 February 2023 16:34 CET
Migrants getting off a rescue ship in Sicily, Italy
The Geo Barents, run by Doctors Without Borders, was the first charity ship impounded under Italy's new migrant rescue decree. Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP

The Geo Barents ship has been impounded for 20 days and will be fined between 2,000 euros ($2,100) and 10,000 euros ($10,590), MSF spokesman Maurizio Debanne said.

The seizure took place on Thursday, while Geo Barents was docked in Augusta, Sicily, and came just hours after parliament converted the new government’s controversial decree on migrant rescues into law.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office at the helm of a coalition government in October after promising to curb the number of migrants landing in Italy.

The new law obliges charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time, which critics say increases the risk of deaths in the Central Mediterranean – the most perilous crossing in the world.

“It’s unacceptable to be punished for saving lives,” MSF said on Twitter, while Debanne said the charity was considering a possible legal challenge.

The seizure and fine follow a complaint by the port authority in Ancona that the Geo Barents “did not provide all the information requested during the last mission”, Debanne said.

The ship brought 48 rescued migrants to safety in Ancona, in the central region of Marche, last week.

Marche has been governed by Meloni’s party since September.

Italy’s geographical position makes it a prime destination for asylum seekers crossing from North Africa to Europe, and Rome has long complained about the number of arrivals.

Over 14,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the start of the year, according to the interior ministry, up from just over 5,300 in the same period last year and 4,300 in 2021.

Charities only rescue a small percentage of those brought ashore, with most saved by coastguard or navy vessels.

But the government accuses charity ships of acting as a pull factor and encouraging people traffickers.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Italian court rules government’s anti-migrant decree unlawful

An Italian court has ruled against a government decree preventing some migrants rescued at sea from disembarking boats on arrival in Italy, a charity said on Monday.

Published: 13 February 2023 15:35 CET
Italian court rules government's anti-migrant decree unlawful

The court ruled unlawful the restrictions imposed under a decree issued in November, which said only those deemed most vulnerable may disembark at Italian ports.

The restrictions were first placed on the rescue ship Humanity 1 in November, after it had picked up 179 people in distress in the central Mediterranean – the world’s deadliest crossing.

It was given permission to dock in the Sicilian port of Catania, but only for enough time to disembark its most vulnerable passengers.

While 144 people were allowed off, another 35 migrants were refused and left stranded after the government sent doctors to carry out medical checks on board.

Similar restrictions were imposed at the time on the Geo Barents, run by medical charity Doctors Without Borders, while a third vessel, the Ocean Viking, decided to head to France rather than face the same situation.

Eventually the 250 remaining migrants from both Humanity 1 and Geo Barents were allowed to disembark, following sharp criticism from the NGOs and the UN.

Following a legal challenge, a Catania court has now declared the Humanity 1 decree “unlawful”, according to a February 6 judgement published by SOS Humanity on Monday.

“It is clear that among the international obligations assumed by our country, there is that of providing assistance to every shipwrecked person, without distinguishing on the basis of health, as in the inter-ministerial decree,” it said.

Mirka Schaefer, advocacy officer of SOS Humanity, hailed the verdict, saying “the new Italian government is obliged to follow international law”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government took office in October after September elections in which her far-right Brothers of Italy party and its allies vowed to stop migrants from arriving in Italy.

A new, wider-ranging decree law was introduced this January obliging charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time.

Aid organistations said this decree also contradicted international maritime law, urging lawmakers to vote against it when it comes before parliament this week to become a full law.

Doctors Without Borders said “The decreased presence of rescue ships will inevitably result in more people tragically drowning at sea.”

The Council of Europe has also criticised the January decree, warning it “could hinder the provision of life-saving assistance by NGOs”.

The Italian government accuses charity ships of acting as a “pull factor” and “encouraging” people traffickers.

However charity vessels only rescue around 10 percent of migrants brought to safety in Italy, with most saved by coastguard or navy vessels.

