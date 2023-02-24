Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

Italy warns of water shortages after winter drought

Millions of people in Italy could see their water supplies disrupted again this spring, as authorities warned of likely shortages due to the severe drought hitting northern regions.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:50 CET
Italy warns of water shortages after winter drought
People take photos at the river Po on February 21, 2023, near Pavia. The river’s water levels are currently 61 percent lower than usual for this time of year. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Households in some parts of Italy could face having their tap water supply limited in the coming months after dry weather led to a winter drought, Italy’s ANBI water resource association has warned.

“According to the data we have available, it is reasonable to believe that the tap water of at least three and a half million Italians cannot be taken for granted,” said ANBI President Francesco Vincenzi in a report published on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

He cited data from Italy’s National Research Council (CNR) which said between six and 15 percent of Italy’s population lives in areas exposed to severe or extreme drought.

The worst affected areas are expected to be northern Italian regions including Piedmont and Lombardy, which were among the parts of the country hit by water shortages in spring 2022.

The Italian government will hold a crisis meeting on Wednesday, March 1st, to discuss plans for mitigating the impact of the water shortage, Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

dried-up river

A photo taken on July 5, 2022, shows a dried-up stretch of the Po river in the northern region of Veneto. (Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP)

“The problem of drought is serious,” Corriere quoted Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto as saying.

“We’ve only had half of the average amount of snow. We find ourselves with watercourses, lakes and reservoirs in a very critical state, and hydroelectric basins in extreme difficulty.”

The head of Italy’s department for civil protection, Nello Musumeci, said Italy needed “a realistic rationing plan”.

In summer 2022, the government declared a state of emergency in five Italian regions after a drought followed by early and particularly severe heatwaves left Italians lakes and rivers parched.

As a result, towns in regions including Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy and Trentino last summer introduced water-rationing measures ranging from nightly restrictions on tap water to bans on using water for  washing cars and filling swimming pools.

The low level of rain and snowfall this winter has only exacerbated the situation, ANBI said, meaning things could be worse in 2023.

READ ALSO: The three Italian regions hit hardest by the climate crisis

The level of the Po, Italy’s biggest river, was at a record low, while rivers and lakes in central Italy were also under “extreme stress”, it added.

Melting snow is an important source of water for many areas in spring and summer and the lack of it this year is expected to prove problematic.

Alpine snow is Italy’s most important water reserve, since it supplies the Po River basin.

Whether or not Italy will face a drought as serious as last year is expected to largely depend on weather conditions in the next three months, which are usually the rainiest time of the year for many regions in the north.

ANBI said Italy must immediately plug the holes in its aqueducts, which it said lose 40 percent of water to leaks, and build new reservoirs to collect rainwater if it wants to prevent regular water shortages in future.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

FACT CHECK: Are Venice canals really going dry because of the drought?

Venice’s famous canals are suffering from a lack of water, but how unusual is this and does it really have anything to do with the drought hitting northern Italy?

Published: 23 February 2023 16:56 CET
FACT CHECK: Are Venice canals really going dry because of the drought?

Pictures of dried-up canals and traditional boats hopelessly stranded in the mud have featured in international news reports recently as Venice continues to experience one of the longest low-tide events in its recent history.

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

And, while focusing on how the low tide is affecting local transport and emergency services, some news reports suggest the drought that’s currently hitting the north of Italy is the main cause of the phenomenon. 

Italy has experienced exceptionally dry weather over the past few weeks – the Alps have received less than half of their normal snowfall so far.

But is this why Venice’s canals are drying out?

While northern Italy’s drought might have reduced the amount of fresh water entering the lagoon via nearby rivers, experts say this has little to no bearing on Venice’s currently dried-up landscape.

“The drought has nothing to do with it,” because “rainfall doesn’t affect tide levels,” Georg Umgiesser, a marine researcher at Italy’s National Research Council (CNR), told weather website MeteoWeb on Tuesday.  

A dried-up canal in Venice

The drought has no bearing on Venice’s currently dried-up landscape. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

As with all tidal events across the world, Venice’s famous tides are influenced by four main factors: astronomical events (i.e., the Earth’s rotation and the gravitational effects of the sun and the moon), winds and their directions, sea currents and atmospheric pressure.

A “combination of meteorological and astronomical events” is exactly what’s behind Venice’s dry canals, Umgiesser said.

In particular, a spell of high pressure over the Adriatic, along with the new moon phase and the moon being at its nearest possible distance to the Earth on February 18th, all contributed to the city’s low tide, or bassa marea

So it would be factually wrong to state that northern Italy’s dry weather is at the root of the low tide.

And low tides, which are defined as the city’s water level being 50 or more centimetres below the zero tide gauge (-60, -70, etc.), are far from an anomaly in the (formerly) floating city.

READ ALSO: The three Italian regions hit hardest by the climate crisis

A dried-up canal in Venice and the bow of a gondola

Low tides are far from an anomaly in Venice, especially between late January and early March. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

In fact, although they’ve become significantly less frequent over the past two decades due to rising sea levels, Venice still sees one to ten low tides every year, with most events taking place between early January and late March.

READ ALSO: How climate change left Italy’s ski resorts fighting for survival

Unlike ordinary low tides though, the current event has been going on for days on end now. According to Alvise Papa, who leads Venice’s tide centre (Centro Maree), “it’s the longest stint of low tide in 15 years”.

But Venice’s latest bassa marea could hardly be described as historic. The city has seen 160 low tides with levels equal to or lower than -90cm since 1872, whereas the current tide has ‘only’ reached the -70cm mark so far.

While the rest of the world marvels at pictures of Venice’s dried-up waterways, residents are less impressed as the low tides reportedly limit transport and other public services – a situation which is currently expected to be resolved by the end of the week. 

SHOW COMMENTS