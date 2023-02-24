For members
DRIVING
What drivers of Italian cars need to know about London’s low emissions zones
If you are driving to London from Italy with an Italian registered car you will need to know about the city's low emission zones and how to avoid being hit with a hefty fine, as some of our readers have been.
Published: 24 February 2023 11:23 CET
DRIVING
Low emission zones: What you need to know if you’re driving in Europe
More and more cities around Europe are introducing low-emission zones, mostly administered by a sticker in your vehicle windscreen – but what if you're travelling between different countries? Here's a look at the rules around Europe, and which countries will accept a foreign vehicle sticker.
Published: 18 January 2023 13:10 CET
Updated: 18 January 2023 15:30 CET
