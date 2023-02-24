Read news from:
MOVING TO ITALY

Dutch, Swedish, Scottish: How these tiny Italian villages became international

If you're looking for an international community in Italy, you may think you'd need to move to a bigger town or city. But many remote villages across the country have strong ties with other countries, as Silvia Marchetti reports.

Published: 25 February 2023 09:00 CET
Karen Hansson in the village of Airole, Liguria. Photo: Karen Hansson

International residents can be found everywhere in Italy, but many have picked rural villages off the beaten track and unknown even to most Italians.

These residents are often part of ‘expat’ communities which are relatively big when compared to the tiny and shrinking local population. They embrace a simple lifestyle, live under the radar, speak fluent Italian, and feel very much ‘local’. 

Their arrival began decades ago and knowledge of particular villages spread by word of mouth, in time creating foreign clusters in unexpected locations.  

Airole, a tiny village of barely 360 residents high in Liguria’s hills and far from the buzzy towns of Ventimiglia and Portofino, has the highest density of foreign residents in Italy: 32 percent of the village, equal to roughly 116 international ‘airolesi’.

All kinds of languages can be heard in the alleys and these foreign residents, mostly retired professionals, gather at outdoor bar tables to enjoy an espresso at noon or an aperitivo in the evenings, mingling with Italians. The main nationalities are German, Dutch, Swedish, French, American, British and Swiss.

Lured by the strategic location of Airole – near Liguria’s beaches and Cinque Terre, the mountains for skiing, the Swiss and French borders for European day-trips – these foreigners have found peace, happiness and welcoming neighbors.

Karen Hansson, a 50-year-old art restorer from the Swedish city of Lund, has been living in Airole for the past 10 years. 

“I first learned Italian while working in Milan as a young au pair, then when my husband and I were looking for a home near the Swiss skiing slopes where my daughter lives we picked Airole, preferring Italy to Switzerland”. 

Karen says they looked on the map for a place which was close to the mountains, beaches, airport and train stations, with Airole ticking all their boxes. After visiting several times and renting a home for a while to get the feel of the village vibe they decided to settle in for good. 

“We like the warmth of the local people who always greet us with a smile, we meet in the evenings to chat, and socializing has made us feel at home. The fact that Airole is tiny makes it all the more easy”.

The Hanssons bought an old house that they partially renovated and also a patch of land with trees and orchards which they tend to with help from local farmers. 

“Italy just has so much more to offer than if we had picked Switzerland; there’s the language I know and love, the wonderful culture, the sea and the sunshine, stunning beaches and a slower pace of life that helps you unwind”, says Karen. 

Picinisco in the wild Ciociaria area south of Rome is another village of 1,000 people that has flourished following the arrival of 200 people from the UK, mostly Scottish and Irish descendants of former emigrés who have reconnected with their ancestors’ lands. 

“My farmer grandparents left Picinisco decades ago, abandoning their homes. I was born in Scotland and as I grew up visiting Picinisco during summers I realised I wanted to come back here, for good”, says Cesidio di Ciacca, a lawyer who has renovated his ancestral home and opened a hotel. 

In Picinisco there are now bright, renovated Victorian-style villas, while unusually tall red-headed people can be spotted walking their dogs in the countryside and chatting with shepherds in a mix of Scottish and Ciociaro. 

Every small nearby village with a population ranging from 200 to 700 people has a link to a different country based on where local emigrants went after the second world war, says di Ciacca. 

Settefrati has many Americans, Casalattico mostly Irish residents while San Biagio Saracinisco is home to many Swedish families. 

Data about foreign residents is lacking at such a small village level, but clearly their numbers are significant and they stand out from the rest of the population, mainly due to their accents.

Umbria is another expat paradise. The ancient hamlet of Santa Giuliana di Umbertide near Perugia was totally restored decades ago by German buyers who now live there alongside Austrian and Swiss nationals. 

There’s even the so-called Dutch village of Bettona which has been revived since the 1980s by dozens of Dutch families looking for a peaceful home surrounded by nature. 

The same goes for La Cima in the Umbrian village of Tuoro sul Trasimeno, overlooking the pristine lake: since the 1970s there’s been a resident community of Dutch, Belgians, Danish and French. 

These small villages appeal to foreigners because they’re an alternative to the most popular cities and towns. These residents are part of a secret ‘Little Italy’, far from the crowds and where lifestyles are simpler.

MOVING TO ITALY

EXPLAINED: Do you have to pay duty if you bring furniture from the UK to Italy?

Brexit has ushered in a host of extra rules and restrictions on imports to Italy from the UK, but what is the rule for people bringing household items?

Published: 20 February 2023 12:54 CET
Updated: 23 February 2023 14:31 CET
EXPLAINED: Do you have to pay duty if you bring furniture from the UK to Italy?

Moving house within the EU is pretty simple – load up a van with stuff and cross the border. But since the UK left the EU, bringing any goods from the UK to Italy has become a lot more complicated.

So what’s the deal if either you want to move and bring all your possessions over, or you just want to shift some furniture or household items to a second home in Italy?

Well, there are quite a few things to consider.

Banned items

Firstly certain items are banned altogether. These are mostly explosives and certain types of weapon, which hopefully won’t feature in many people’s removal vans.

Restricted items

Then there are certain items that cannot be imported without extra paperwork such as veterinary certificates.

This includes a lot of different food products so if you’re planning on emptying your kitchen cupboards to bring, check very carefully that none of the foodstuffs are on the restricted list. It also covers flowers and plants, if you were planning on bringing garden supplies.

Alcohol and tobacco

There are limits on the amount of alcohol and tobacco you can bring in to Italy from a non-EU country – check HERE.

Cash

If you’re carrying more than €10,000 in cash you need to declare this to customs officers when you cross the border.

Pets

The EU Pet Passport no longer covers any trips from the UK for dogs, cats or ferrets – find out the new protocol HERE.

Unlike many other EU countries, Italy doesn’t ban specific dog breeds from entering the country, but the city of Venice prohibits Rottweilers and Doberman Pinschers.

Household goods

As well as limits on certain types of items there is also a rule on the overall value of the items you are bringing with you – specifically you need to declare and pay duty on items whose total value is more than €150.

Following a change that came into force in July 2021, a customs declaration form is required for all goods imported from outside the EU, and Italian VAT must be paid on items with any monetary value (unless the package is sent between private individuals and the value of its contents is below €45).

What are the rules on transporting furniture and other household goods to Italy?

What are the rules on transporting furniture and other household goods to Italy? Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash

However, there is an exception for people relocating to Italy.

The Italian customs agency says: “Personal property of individuals that are moving their normal residence to Italy from UK is generally entitled to VAT and customs duty relief” if you are bringing household goods which you have owned for more than six months.

To qualify, you also need to be able to show that you have been living in a non-EU country for at least the preceding 12 months.

The exemption only applies if you have Italian residency: you’ll need to show the customs office both your permesso di soggiorno stay permit, obtained from the questura police headquarters, and your residency certificate, issued by the comune town hall where you’re resident.

Note that buying a second home does not automatically entitle you to a stay permit or give you any residency rights; non-EU nationals require a visa in order to stay in Italy for more than 90 days in a 180-day period.

To claim the import duty relief, you’ll need to file a request with your local customs office once your household goods have arrived in Italy.

You’ll also need to be able to show the customs office your passport and your Italian tax code.

According to the A1 Auto Transport international moving company, you’ll need to prepare a significant amount of paperwork, including filling out a customs declaration form and making a detailed inventory of all items that is signed and stamped by the Italian consulate of your departure country.

While the Italian customs website does not provide any details on timelines, A1 says you should transport your items within six months of moving to Italy in order to be eligible for import duty relief.

If you’re using a shipping company, they should be familiar with the process and able to advise you on the documentation required and the most up-to-date procedures.

If you don’t qualify for import tax relief, you’ll be liable to pay both customs duty and VAT. The Italian customs agency website says that customs duty varies according to the type of good being transported, while VAT is 20 percent.

Online calculators like those provided by Simply Duty or Easyship can help you determine how much import tax you’ll have to pay.

Please note that the Local is unable to advise on specific cases. For more information, refer to the Italian customs agency website or contact the customs office of your town of residency.

