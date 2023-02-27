Read news from:
Italy’s left-wing Democratic Party elects first woman leader

In a surprise result, Italy's opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) picked Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old US-Italian national who grew up in Switzerland, to be its new leader and challenge the ruling conservative coalition.

Published: 27 February 2023 12:49 CET
Elly Schlein of the Italian Democratic Party (PD) delivering a speech in Rome. - Elly Schlein won the Democratic Party primaries, becoming the first woman to lead the main party on the Italian left. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) elected its first woman leader at the weekend, charged with re-energizing the centre-left party to counter a recent surge in popularity of the right.

Parliamentarian Elly Schlein, 37, defeated frontrunner Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region, by 53.8 percent to 46.2 percent Sunday, in an election that saw most left-leaning voters stay at home.

Schlein becomes the youngest-ever leader of the progressive, pro-Europe party, which many political experts have seen as suffering from an identity crisis amid the increasing popularity of far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party.

Ahead of official figures, the PD estimated that around one million supporters took part in the primaries, meaning Sunday’s election had the worst-ever abstention rate of internal PD elections.

Schlein succeeds Enrico Letta, a former prime minister, the head of the party since March 2021 who resigned after general elections in September brought Meloni and her right-wing coalition an easy victory.

The PD, hurt by a divided left and a negative election campaign that failed to inspire voters, won just 19 percent of the vote in the general election versus 26 percent for the Brothers of Italy.

READ ALSO: Political cheat sheet: What to know about Italy’s Democratic Party

The PD currently stands at 16.9 percent of voting intentions, far behind Brothers of Italy at 31.1 percent and just below the anti-establishment Five Star Movement at 17.2 percent, according to an ixé poll conducted from 15 to 21 February.

Born in Lugano, Switzerland within the country’s Italian-speaking region, Schlein’s father is American with Ukrainian Jewish ancestry. Her mother is Italian.

With a law degree from the University of Bologna, she left Italy in 2008 to work on former US President Barack Obama’s election campaign and later his re-election campaign.

Elected into the European Parliament in 2014, she became vice-president of the Emilia-Romagna region in 2020 before entering Italy’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, in 2022.

Schlein rarely talks about her private life, but in an interview in 2020 she said she was bisexual and in a relationship with a woman.

The left-wing Domani daily wrote Monday that Schlein offered “a model of feminine leadership radically different to that of Giorgia Meloni”, who defined herself during her general election campaign as a conservative “Christian mother”.

MIGRANT CRISIS

EU chief urges asylum reform after 60 migrants drown off Italian coast

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has called for quicker reform of EU asylum rules after more than 60 people drowned off Italy’s southern coast on Sunday.

Published: 27 February 2023 10:16 CET
Von der Leyen tweeted that the deaths on Sunday, when an overloaded boat carrying an estimated 120 migrants sank, was a “tragedy” that left her “deeply saddened”.

“We must redouble our efforts on the (EU) Pact on Migration and Asylum and on the Action Plan on the Central Mediterranean,” she said.

More than 60 people, including 11 children and a newborn baby, died after their overloaded boat sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, officials said.

The death toll rose to at least 62 after three more bodies were recovered on Monday morning during the search for those missing from the shipwreck at Steccato di Cutro, Italy’s Ansa news agency reported.

READ ALSO: Italy impounds charity rescue ship under new migrant law

Crotone’s rescue centre said 12 of the 59 victims were children, including a newborn, and 33 were women.

Survivors, reportedly from countries including Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Syria, were taken to the Isola Capo Rizzuto migrant processing centre.

Italian officials handle coffins containing the bodies of the people who drowned in a shipwreck off Calabria’s coast on Sunday, February 27th. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Italian coastguards said the overloaded vessel broke up in violent waves off Crotone, with one officer reporting that a suspected people smuggler had been arrested by the security forces.

Wooden debris was strewn across around 100 metres (330 feet) of beach, where many rescuers were deployed, an AFP journalist reported.

Rescue workers told AFP that the vessel had been carrying “more than 200 people”.

“Calabria is in mourning after this terrible tragedy,” regional governor Roberto Occhiuto said.

READ ALSO: ‘More will drown’: Italy accused of breaking international law on migrant rescues

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came to power in October on a strongly anti-immigration platform vowing to stop boat migrants from reaching Italian shores, said “The government is committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy.”

Shipwreck debris on the beach at Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

But the government has been heavily criticised over the introduction of new laws allowing it to impound charity rescue ships and restrict their operation, while new rules preventing some migrants from disembarking in Italy were deemed unlawful by an Italian court..

“Yet another horrific shipwreck has claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children – this time off the coast of Italy,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“I say once again: Every person searching for a better life deserves safety and dignity. We need safe, legal routes for migrants and refugees.”

