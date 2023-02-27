Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From an airline staff strike to major art events in Milan and Florence, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 27 February 2023 10:26 CET
Staff from Spanish airline Volotea have planned a strike on Tuesday.
Staff from Spanish airline Volotea have planned a strike on Tuesday. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP.

Monday

Wave of bad weather 

After weeks of exceptionally dry conditions and above-average temperatures, Italy is experiencing a spell of bad weather which is expected to peak on Monday, February 27th. 

Temperatures will drop around the country due to a cold air front from eastern Europe, with snowstorms expected to hit Piedmont and Lombardy in the north as well as Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo in the centre.

Southern regions, especially those facing the Tyrrhenian sea, are instead forecast to see some scattered rainstorms.

Tuesday

Airline staff strike

Italian cabin crew from Spanish airline Volotea will take part in a four-hour national strike on Tuesday, February 28th.

The walkout will start at 1pm and end at 5pm.

At the time of writing, the airline hasn’t specified how or whether any flights to or from Italy will be affected during the day. 

The strike was organised by Italian union Uiltrasporti in protest against precarious work contracts and low wages.

ENAV air traffic operators based in Calabria are also expected to strike on Tuesday, from 1pm until 5pm.

Wednesday

Emergency meeting on drought

Italian ministers will convene on Wednesday, March 1st to start planning a national response to the drought currently hitting northern Italy. 

Giorgia Meloni’s government says it will consider a combination of “short-term and medium-to-long-term measures” to prevent the current situation from escalating into a full-blown emergency. 

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

Giorgia Meloni's cabinet will meet this week to discuss a new aid package.

Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet will meet this week to discuss a response to Italy’s drought crisis. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Italy experienced its worst drought in seven decades in 2022, but the country might soon face a repeat of last year’s water emergency should the current lack of rainfall continue in the coming weeks. 

In the meantime, some regions have already said that rationing might soon be needed to allow hydroelectric plants to keep operating as usual.

Thursday

Italy takes on England in cask ale contest 

Londinium, a four-day contest pitting Italian ales against English ales will start on Thursday, March 2nd at Rome’s Treefolk’s Public House. 

The event will be an impassioned tribute to cask beer, giving customers a chance to sample some of the best English and Italian brews and learn about their production process. 

Alongside a wide selection of ales, Treefolk’s Public House will also offer customers a special English menu for the entire length of the festival.

Further info on the event and ticket options are available here.

Friday 

Milan museum festival

The popular Museo City festival will return to Milan from Friday, March 3rd to Sunday, March 5th.

Over 100 public museums and private galleries will open their doors to the public, offering a unique combination of guided tours, out-of-hours visits, special collections and performances.  

Light in all of its forms and applications will be the underlying theme of this year’s edition, hence its title, La luce dei Musei (Museums’ light).

The festival’s programme and a map showing all of the involved venues and their locations can be found here

Climate protests around the country

Activists from environmental group Fridays for Future will take to the streets of several Italian cities on Friday to reportedly raise awareness about the current climate emergency and urge the government to tackle the crisis head-on. 

Protests will take place in metropolitan cities such as Milan, Rome and Turin as well as in smaller cities across the entire country (Ancona, Lucca, Pistoia, Monza, Gorizia, etc.)

Climate activist protest during a "Fridays For Future" climate strike on September 23, 2022, in Milan, northern Italy.

Climate activist protest during a “Fridays For Future” climate strike on September 23, 2022, in Milan, northern Italy. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Weekend

Contemporary art exhibition in Florence

One of Florence’s most anticipated art events of 2023 will kick off on Saturday, March 4th.

The city’s iconic Strozzi Palace will host Reaching for the Stars, an exhibition displaying some of the most relevant contemporary art works of our generation and featuring artists as prestigious as Maurizio Cattelan, Damien Hirst and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

The exhibition was organised by the Strozzi Palace Foundation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sandretto Re Rebaudengo private art collection. You can purchase tickets here.

Free Museum Sunday

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy will allow free entrance on Sunday, March 5th as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo event, known as ‘Free Museum Sundays’ in English, which is held on every first Sunday of the month. Read more about it here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes about life in Italy in March 2023

From the end of Italy’s winter sales to a building superbonus deadline, here’s what people living in Italy can expect next month.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:56 CET
What changes about life in Italy in March 2023

Last chance to pick up a bargain in Italy’s winter sales

The end dates of Italy’s winter sales vary from region to region, but most businesses around the country will close the saldi season at some point in March. 

The exact end dates of each region’s saldi invernali can be found HERE.

During Italy’s winter and summer sales, shops apply discounts that generally hover between 20 and 30 percent but can climb as high as 70 percent.

International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day (or Festa della Donna in Italian) and, while it’s not an official national holiday in Italy, it’s widely recognised in the form of small-scale celebrations, marches and demonstrations all around the country.

You can also expect to see Italian florists work overtime on the day as, according to a uniquely Italian tradition, men will gift the women in their families with yellow mimosa flowers.

READ ALSO: Calendar: How to make the most of Italy’s public holidays in 2023

Yellow mimosa flowers in Italy

On International Women’s Day, Italian men will gift the women in their families with yellow mimosa flowers. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The mimose were chosen in 1946 as the symbol of the Festa della Donna because, in the words of late women’s rights activist Teresa Montagnani, “they were the flowers that partisans gave to female couriers” and were “reminiscent of the fight in the mountains”. 

Italy’s Day of National Unity

Though it isn’t an official holiday, which means you won’t get time off work, March 17th is one of the most patriotic days of the year as Italy celebrates the Day of National Unity (or Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale).

March 17th is in many respects the country’s birthday as the Kingdom of Italy was officially founded on March 17th, 1861. Before then, the peninsula was split into rival states and regions which had regularly changed hands, allegiances and boundaries over the centuries. 

READ ALSO: Here’s what you need to know about March 17th, Italian Unity Day

Official ceremonies are held every year to mark the occasion, including the laying of a laurel wreath before the Altare della Patria monument in Rome and various commemorations held by the graves of the most important figures in recent Italian history.

Local displays of patriotism will also mark the occasion, with residents generally hanging Italian flags from their windows.

Father’s Day

While most countries in the world, including English-speaking ones, celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, Italy does so on March 19th. 

That’s because March 19th corresponds to the Feast of Saint Joseph – the patron of family men according to Catholic tradition. 

Father and son walk hand in hand

Unlike English-speaking countries, Italy celebrates Father’s Day on March 19th. Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Father’s Day stopped being a public holiday in Italy in 1977 but it’s still celebrated today as Italian children give their fathers small gifts and families eat homemade sweets known as dolci di San Giuseppe.

Start of spring

The spring equinox, which falls on March 20th this year, will mark the first day of astronomical spring in the northern hemisphere.

After the equinox – which, scientifically speaking, is the moment when the sun appears directly above the earth’s equator – daylight will gradually increase up until the summer solstice on June 21st.

Clocks go forward

Italy will make the switch to Daylight Savings Time (also known as summer time, or ora legale in Italian) in the early hours of Sunday, March 26th. 

READ ALSO: Whatever happened to the EU plan to ditch the changing of the clocks?

Clocks will jump forward by one hour at 2am, meaning a lost hour of sleep that night but one more hour of sunlight from then on.

While the EU voted in 2019 to scrap Daylight Savings Time (DST) by 2021, Covid, Brexit and an intra-EU stalemate all delayed the move, which means the switch will go ahead once again this March for all EU states.

Superbonus 110 deadline

Italy’s popular building superbonus underwent major changes last January, with the maximum available rebate dropping from 110 percent to 90 percent of the cost of renovation works. 

But those renovating independent or single-family homes will still be eligible for a full, 110-percent rebate up until March 31st as long as they can demonstrate that at least 30 percent of the planned work had been completed by September 30th 2022. 

READ ALSO: How Italy has changed its building superbonus – again

Worker overseeing construction work

People renovating independent or single-family homes will be eligible for a 110-percent superbonus rebate up until March 31st. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

To do so, homeowners will need to provide a certificate known as Work Progress Status (Stato Avanzamento Lavori, SAL), which must be compiled and signed by the construction manager.

In order to claim the full rebate, all planned renovation works and all relevant payments will have to be completed by March 31st. 

Tax amnesty 

Tax debts of under 1,000 euros incurred between 2000 and 2015 will be automatically written off as of March 31st, 2023.

READ ALSO: Flat tax, superbonus and wild boar: What’s in Italy’s 2023 budget?

Italy’s tax amnesty, however, will not apply to administrative sanctions, including Highway Code violations. 

Find further information on the Italian tax agency’s website.

SHOW COMMENTS