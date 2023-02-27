For members
EXPLAINED: Are any of Italy’s building ‘bonuses’ still available?
The Italian government has abruptly restricted access to its popular 'superbonus' fund. But what does this mean for Italy's many other tax rebate schemes for homeowners?
Published: 27 February 2023 17:10 CET
A view shows urban construction works on the outskirts of Rome in the Corviale-Portuense district, on February 21, 2023. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.
‘Out of control’: Why has Italy curbed its building superbonus?
Italy’s ‘superbonus 110’ fund for home renovations has been wildly popular, but the government has abruptly reined it in amid fears it will send the country’s deficit soaring.
Published: 26 February 2023 10:51 CET
Updated: 27 February 2023 09:27 CET
